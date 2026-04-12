Samson rediscovers form with match-winning century for Chennai in IPL

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By Suramya Kaushik

Sanju Samson has struggled for form since being named Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup, but the wicketkeeper-batter looked more like his old self on Saturday with an unbeaten 115 off 56 balls in Chennai’s 23-run win over Delhi Capitals.

The 31-year-old made a slow start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) season after his move to Chennai from Rajasthan Royals, managing scores of only six, seven and nine in the straight defeats.

However, he produced a commanding innings featuring 15 fours and four sixes after Chennai were put in to bat and received strong support from 18-year-old Ayush Mhatre, who was retired out for 59 off 36 balls.

Chennai posted 212/2 in their 20 overs, with Delhi managing only 189 in reply.

“To be honest, how much form you’re in, however many matches you have won for your country, a couple of failures definitely put a lot of doubts in your mind,” Samson said.

“But I just wanted to go back and do my basics and believe in myself and just stick to my scoring patterns.”

Samson registered the fourth century of his IPL career and delivered Chennai their first win of the season, easing the pressure on the five-time champions who were again without injured former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“Even after losing three games in a row, we just had a meeting of 50 seconds today [Saturday]. That shows how the franchise is, and that really connects with the person I am,” Samson said.

Despite the win, Chennai are ninth in the 10-team standings with two points from their four games. Delhi are fourth with four points after their second loss of the campaign.