CSA grants Swanepoel certificate to play in England

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Beyers Swanepoel will be subject to disciplinary action from Cricket SA.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has granted Beyers Swanepoel a no-objection certificate (NOC), meaning the all-rounder is available to play for English county Worcestershire.

Swanepoel, whose provincial contract was terminated by the Central Gauteng Lions after leaving the field with seven overs remaining in the One-Day Cup final two weeks ago to travel to England, made the request for the NOC to CSA last Friday.

𝐅𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐄: 𝐁𝐞𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐞𝐥 🏏



In the fourth installment of our six-part series, #BetwaySA20 focuses on @SunrisersEC allrounder Beyers Swanepoel.



Read more 🔗 https://t.co/AJp5xXtZqW pic.twitter.com/qnq6KiWzxw — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) September 26, 2024

Worcestershire confirmed on Sunday Swanepoel was able to begin training with its squad.

After consulting the Lions, CSA said it granted Swanepoel the NOC, but he would still be subject to the organisation’s disciplinary process. CSA charged Swanepoel with a Level 4 offence after receiving a report from the match referee after the final. Swanepoel, 27, could face a 10-match ban from CSA.

“We remain mindful of athletes’ constitutional rights, including the right to choose a trade, occupation or profession freely, subject to lawful and reasonable regulation,” CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said.

“At the same time, we are obliged to uphold our governance framework, contractual standards, and codes of conduct in the interests and reputation of the game.”

As he is no longer contracted by the Lions, Swanepoel, who signed with them before the start of the 2025-2026 season, will now be available for other unions. The contractual period for the provinces ends on May 4.

Though his breach was serious, such is his talent that Swanepoel is expected to sign with another local union.

Swanepoel signed with Worcestershire last December, but his agent never requested an NOC, as is needed. Four of Swanepoel’s teammates in the final all followed the correct processes, two of whom, Wiaan Mulder and Codi Yusuf, were able to travel to England, where they also took up county contracts.

The Lions terminated Swanepoel’s contract last week after its own internal disciplinary processes. The union’s CEO, Jono Leaf-Wright, described the episode as “an unfortunate period for all parties involved”.

Swanepoel offered a brief apology, stating, “Many lessons have been learnt”.