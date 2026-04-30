Wolvaardt outstanding but Proteas need more from middle order

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Laura Wolvaardt says the Proteas series victory over India was perfect preparation for the T20 World Cup.

The South Africans secured a 4-1 series triumph after beating India by 23 runs in Benoni on Monday. It was a timely tonic for the Proteas after a dreadful tour to New Zealand, where they lost five of seven matches.

“I’m very happy; this was perfect prep,” said Wolvaardt. “[India] are in the same [World Cup] group as us; we have a game against them in Manchester [on June 21], and it gives us some momentum going into the tournament. It tells us that there is a lot we’re doing right.”

Wolvaardt, the stand-out performer across both teams, was understandably named player of the series. She scored 330 runs, averaging 82.50, with three half-centuries and one hundred. Perhaps most impressive was her strike rate of 168.36, which illustrated how well she took advantage of one important phase of the innings.

“I’m very happy with the power play batting and the intent we’ve shown at the top; it’s put us in good positions,” she said.

South Africa’s lowest power-play score came in Benoni, where Wolvaardt and opening partner Sune Luus finished with 49/0 — but given the sluggish pace of the pitch at Willowmoore Park, even that was an excellent outcome. Other than that, totals of 53/1, 66/0, 72/0 and 59/1 after the first six overs show how well the openers played.

Luus was the second highest run-scorer in the series with an aggregate of 197, demonstrating that not only was the ploy to shift her to opener correct, but also she and Wolvaardt dovetailed well.

The death bowling was also better than in New Zealand, but the fielding remains a concern. More catches were dropped in Benoni, and if South Africa are going to be successful at the World Cup, the players can ill-afford to continue making simple errors in the field.

“Every game we’ve had catches go down. That is frustrating because we are creating a lot of chances and not taking them,” said Wolvaardt.

The players will have a few weeks off before the World Cup squad is announced in May. Marizanne Kapp, who missed the series against India, has been posting to her social media feeds about her recovery and training. Should she pass the final fitness requirements, she will be included in the final 15-player squad.

The Proteas face Australia in their opening match in Manchester on June 13.

Who impressed

Laura Wolvaardt — The captain’s numbers speak for themselves. She passed 50 in four of her five innings and turned one of those into a century.

— The captain’s numbers speak for themselves. She passed 50 in four of her five innings and turned one of those into a century. Sune Luus — Opening the innings suits her. She is brilliant against spin, with her sweep an effective weapon, and she is playing with more freedom.

— Opening the innings suits her. She is brilliant against spin, with her sweep an effective weapon, and she is playing with more freedom. Nonkululeko Mlaba — Poor in the fourth match of the series, in which she conceded 45 runs in four overs, but bounced back well in Benoni where she claimed two wickets, finishing with six in the series.

— Poor in the fourth match of the series, in which she conceded 45 runs in four overs, but bounced back well in Benoni where she claimed two wickets, finishing with six in the series. Chloe Tryon — conceded fewer than eight runs an over during the series and provided control with the ball during the middle period.

— conceded fewer than eight runs an over during the series and provided control with the ball during the middle period. Tumi Sekhukhune — Took six wickets and provided the selectors with food for thought with her ability to swing the ball, which will be useful in England conditions.

Who is under pressure

Tazmin Brits — Another dismal series from Brits, after a poor tour in New Zealand. She scored 64 runs in five innings and looks devoid of confidence. Doesn’t engender trust at No 3, a crucial spot in the order.

— Another dismal series from Brits, after a poor tour in New Zealand. She scored 64 runs in five innings and looks devoid of confidence. Doesn’t engender trust at No 3, a crucial spot in the order. Anneke Bosch — She would be an option at No 3 but needs to be given a chance there, and on the two occasions she did bat in the series, she failed to take advantage of those opportunities. It is a gaping hole in the batting order, causing problems for the middle order.

— She would be an option at No 3 but needs to be given a chance there, and on the two occasions she did bat in the series, she failed to take advantage of those opportunities. It is a gaping hole in the batting order, causing problems for the middle order. Middle order — On paper, with Tryon, Annerie Dercksen and Nadine de Klerk, South Africa don’t lack power, but it wasn’t seen in this series. Kapp’s return will help, but South Africa need more out of those at 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 in the batting order.

What needs to be fixed