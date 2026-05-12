Proteas Women couldn’t afford to leave Shabnim Ismail out, says coach

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Shabnim Ismail is in the Proteas squad for the T20 World Cup.

“It was a no-brainer to try to get one of the best bowlers in the world to play for South Africa again,” says Proteas Women head coach Mandla Mashimbyi.

“What happened in the past happened. I came here with a clean slate and I want to achieve great things with this team. For that to happen you need to have the best people available. Shabnim is one of those.”

The inclusion of 37-year-old fast bowler Shabnim Ismail in the Proteas’ T20 World Cup squad was the most eye-catching part of Tuesday’s announcement, which also included Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk being called up.

It was akin to bringing the old band back together. That trio have been instrumental in turning South Africa from tournament outsiders to genuine World Cup contenders. Now, with the Proteas having come so close at the last three ICC events, here they are again.

Ismail and Van Niekerk played in the first women’s T20 World Cup match in 2009, which ended in a narrow three-run loss for South Africa to the West Indies. Kapp was in that squad too.

SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



The South African Women’s National Selection Panel has today confirmed the 15-player squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to take place in England and Wales from 12 June - 05 July.



Aiming to continue inspiring the future… pic.twitter.com/ec8m2f7vT5 — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) May 12, 2026

That they are still deemed so valuable to a Proteas team that has finished runners-up in the last two T20 World Cups is a testimony to their resilience and skill.

In Ismail’s case, her ability to bowl fast and thus be a threat particularly with the new ball, was shown to be increasingly important in the last few months, as the bowlers Mashimbyi had employed in New Zealand and then against India, failed to make an impact.

“I didn’t want to have a player of her calibre sitting at home watching us play. Looking at the gaps we had as a team, she fitted the bill beautifully,” he said.

Conversations between Ismail and Mashimbyi, which laid the path for her return after she’d retired from the international game in 2023, began in earnest six weeks ago.

“In the past month, the talks took a positive turn and she said she wanted to come back. She is the right fit for what we need. She’s Shabnim, she doesn’t want to play her cards out there. We are a better team with her in it,” Mashimbyi said.

The Undeniable Pursuit of Glory. 🏆



The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup awaits, and #TheProteas are ready to embrace the challenge on cricket’s biggest stage. 🌍🏏



A squad built on passion, purpose, and the determination to leave a lasting mark while inspiring those who dare to dream… pic.twitter.com/EMTc80ksoj — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) May 12, 2026

Ismail confirmed her coach’s perspective. “He actually told me to take my time, he wasn’t forcing me to play. He mentioned that we are missing that pace element.

“When the news came out that he was waiting for one phone call from Shabnim Ismail, that topped it off. We actually had nice positive conversations. I never thought I would come back and play.”

Ismail played the last of her 113 T20 Internationals in the final of T20 World Cup at Newlands in 2023. The next month she retired to pursue a career in T20 franchise leagues, where she was still a highly valued player.

Ismail had also grown wary of the Proteas environment, which she claimed had become stale, and with the money on offer in the Women’s Premier League in India, The Hundred in England the Big Bash League in Australia, she could live comfortably.

“She is a strong character, a fighter, who is good in the field,” said Mashimbyi.

Experience was vital said Mashimbyi. South Africa’s squad features eight players who are 30 or older, with the average age being 29. However, he is not bothered by their age hampering a vital component of the World Cup challenge — the fielding.

Definitely a strategic decision within our battling line-up. We require stability and impact, with experience in that middle order — Clinton du Preez, chief selector

The Proteas were poor in the field in recent series against New Zealand and India, dropping catches and generally looking lethargic.

“One thing that has surprised me with the women’s game is that these old players move like young players. Marizanne, Shabnim, how they move in the field is quite crazy,” said Mashimbyi.

Despite missing the series in New Zealand and at home against India, Van Niekerk, who returned to the international fold last season, was seen as too street-smart to be omitted.

In her absence Anneke Bosch and Faye Tunnecliffe, were given playing time, but neither did enough in the crucial No 4 spot to warrant the selectors’ support.

“Definitely a strategic decision within our battling line-up. We require stability and impact, with experience in that middle order,” said chief selector Clinton du Preez.

The Proteas travel to England on May 25, for a training camp in Arundel, which will include three practice games against Australia. That should provide insight ahead of the opening match of the World Cup against the Australians in Manchester on June 12.