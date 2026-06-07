Kapp keeps expectations firmly grounded

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Proteas all rounder Marizanne Kapp is confident the Proteas will be ready for the Tests that lay ahead when the ICC Women's T20 WOrld Cup gets under way later this week.

The Proteas are not yet the finished article, veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp said after they overcame Ireland by 16 runs in the first of two official warm-up matches ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales.

Played at Haslegrave Ground in Loughborough, the fixture formed part of South Africa’s final preparations before they open their World Cup campaign against Australia on June 13.

The Proteas conclude their warm-up programme against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Kapp said the outing was particularly valuable for the bowling unit after poor weather disrupted training during the past week.

“I’m not going to lie, it probably was not our best game of cricket,” Kapp said after the match on Saturday.

“We started well with the bat and then kind of lost our way, but it was a good outing, especially for the bowlers to get a bowl. The weather has been terrible this past week, so today was very much needed for us.”

Kapp led the way with the ball, claiming 4/24 from her four overs as South Africa successfully defended a modest total.

Asked to bat first, the Proteas posted 136/8 before dismissing Ireland for 120 inside 18 overs.

South Africa had slipped to 59/2 in the seventh over before captain Laura Wolvaardt produced a commanding innings of 65 from 37 deliveries, striking seven fours and three sixes.

Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt scored 65 off 37 to help the Proteas to 136/8 against Ireland. (BackpagePix)

Wolvaardt shared a crucial 54-run partnership for the third wicket with Annerie Dercksen, who contributed 26, helping stabilise the innings after the early setbacks.

Sune Luus (17) and Nadine de Klerk (11) were the only other South African batters to reach double figures as Ireland’s bowlers kept the scoring in check.

Defending 137, South Africa’s attack struck regularly. Kapp removed openers Alana Dalzell and Amy Hunter before returning later in the innings to dismiss Leah Paul and Louise Little.

Two wickets each from Nonkululeko Mlaba and Tumi Sekhukhune, with one apiece from Shabnim Ismail and De Klerk, ensured Ireland never built any meaningful momentum in their chase.

Despite her impressive figures, Kapp said she was still searching for rhythm after her recent absence from international cricket.

“I don’t have any rhythm yet. It’s not feeling great at the moment, but luckily we still have time to work on things.

“It has been a bit of a struggle and it will take some time, but I am confident I will get there by the time the first game comes around.”

Looking ahead to the remaining warm-up fixtures, Kapp said the focus was on refining individual roles while embracing the positive style of cricket promoted by coach Mandla Mashimbyi.

“A big focus for us is playing positive cricket. Work on the things you want to work on, but still dominate.

“I think it comes down to focusing on the things you need to do in your game as an individual while still managing to play that positive brand of cricket.”