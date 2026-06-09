NEIL MANTHORP | SA cricketers can’t be blamed for seeking greener pastures

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South Africa’s production line of first-class and potential international cricketers may never have been more efficient than at present, and never has there been a more unlikely time for those players to have a “quiet” winter ― unless they are injured or opting to stay at home.

Almost three quarters of the country’s registered professionals are playing in Europe during the northern hemisphere summer – partly because there are more opportunities than ever before but also, perhaps, because they are recognising that their future careers lie outside heir homeland. More on that later.

There is no blame to be apportioned and, if there is, it is a pointless exercise. The strength of the pound and the euro makes even a modest club contract an attractive proposition ― most pay about R200,000 for a season ― while the English first-class counties are constantly looking to bolster their ranks for three different formats.

While South Africa’s most established international players are attracting fees of £200,000 in The Hundred which starts in six weeks’ time, there are about 15 more being well rewarded for participating in the inaugural Belgian T20 league. That’s right, Belgium has launched its own domestic league with young South Africans such as Tristan Luus, Gideon Peters and the super-exciting Gomolemo Phiri alongside a host of old-timers like Rassie van der Dussen, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Faf du Plessis and even Test captain, Temba Bavuma.

The South Africa A team has spent the past three weeks giving their counterparts, the England Lions, a bloody nose with whopping victories by eight and nine wickets in the four-day games followed by further nine and 10-wicket wins in the first two of three 50-over matches. Lhuan-dre Pretorius (116*) and Rubin Hermann (83*) added 201 for the first wicket at better than a run-a-ball in the second game.

These days young players are far more likely to make career decisions based on business pragmatism.

Jordan Hermann, meanwhile, was hammering an unbeaten 90 for Somerset against Warwickshire in England’s T20 Vitality Blast which also features George Linde, Eathan Bosch, Dian Forrester, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs and Keith Dudgeon not forgetting Duan Jansen who is presently the competition’s leading wicket-taker helping unfashionable Gloucestershire to the top of their regional log with five wins from six.

There are also the long-established “exiles” who have become a part of county cricket’s furniture ― Simon Harmer, David Bedingham, Colin Ackermann, Leus du Plooy, Marchant de Lange and Wayne Madsen as well as the 20+ veterans who are still playing having switched national allegiance ― David Wiese, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Andries Gous, Chris Greaves, Brandon McMullen, Curtis Campher and so on.

Finally, there are the dozens of young South Africans who are in the process of doing likewise. Caleb Falconer appears destined to play for England having grown up and played his youth cricket in the Eastern Cape before donning the three Lions in the last under-19 World Cup. The perception that selection criteria is the driving force behind so much migration is outdated. These days young players are far more likely to make career decisions based on business pragmatism.

Apart from attracting some of the world’s best foreign players to South Africa and creating an attractive entertainment package, it was also hoped that the SA20’s mega-budget would provide sufficient incentive for young South Africans to stay and play cricket at home. And it does, but only for the small percentage near the top of the pay pyramid.

The majority of young players in South Africa are not involved in the SA20 and most of those who are earn less than they would playing a season of club cricket for Weybridge in the Surrey Championship. Some club sides up north in Lancashire and Yorkshire can pay even more. That’s the financial reality.

Meanwhile, there is an old adage, well known to sports writers in the world of newspapers: when there are cuts to be made they will be made first to the coverage of sports. In the good times it is a welcome selling point, but in the bad times it is the most easily dispensable.

It is with sadness but an acceptance of the inevitable that this will be the penultimate column from me in this extremely fine but financially challenged publication after almost 20 years on the beat. Next week is a public holiday so we’ll finish off a great run with some highlights from the past two decades.