Cricket

Bavuma named among Time’s 100 most influential athletes

Proteas captain joins global sporting stars after leading SA to World Test Championship glory

Stuart Hess

Stuart Hess

Sports reporter

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 14:Temba Bavuma of South Africa celebrates with the trophy during day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship, final match between South Africa and Australia at Lords Cricket Ground on June 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Gallo Images)
Temba Bavuma lifts the ICC World Test Championship mace at Lords last year. (Paul Harding)

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South African captain Temba Bavuma was one of only two cricketers named in Time Magazine’s 100 “most influential people in sport in 2026”.

Bavuma, who led the Proteas to the World Test Championship title at Lord’s last year, was named among a list that included Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Rory McIlroy, Aryna Sabalenka, Kimi Antonelli and Carlos Alcaraz.

Jalen Brunson, the point guard of the newly crowned NBA champions, the New York Knicks, was another notable inclusion. LeBron James was named “athlete of the century” by the publication.

Indian opening batter Smriti Mandhana, part of the country’s victorious World Cup-winning squad — which defeated South Africa in the final in Mumbai last year — was the other cricketer on the list.

In a citation by Time’s editor-at-large, Charlie Campbell, Bavuma is described as always carrying “more than the weight of his shirt”.

“As one of just a handful of black South African cricketers, his successes were lauded as a turning point for the sport. But any setbacks were never merely his own. Fortunately, Bavuma has enjoyed many more successes than setbacks,” Campbell wrote.

“In 2016, he became the first black South African to hit a century [scoring 100 or more runs in an innings], and five years later he was his nation’s first black captain. Last year, Bavuma led South Africa to a historic Test series win in India as well as victory in the World Test Championship, besting a heavily favoured Australia in the final and emerging from the tournament undefeated. It was South Africa’s first international title since 1998 and owed much to Bavuma’s heroic 66 runs in the final despite his being hobbled by a hamstring strain.”

Bavuma’s 147-run second innings partnership with Aiden Markram put the seal on a momentous victory for the Proteas. Bavuma was lauded across the cricket world and celebrated at home.

He had played an influential role in getting South Africa to the final too, scoring crucial centuries against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the lead-up.

On Sunday, Bavuma led the Ghent Gladiators to victory in the inaugural EUT20 League title in Belgium.

Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi was included in the Time list in 2024.

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