Andy Flower rules himself out of contention as England Test coach

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Andy Flower when he was England head coach in 2017. The Zimbabwean has ruled out a return to that post.

By Karan Prashant Saxena

Andy Flower has ruled himself out of contention for the vacant England Test head coach position, saying he is happy in franchise cricket and intends to remain in his current roles.

The former Zimbabwe captain, who coached England from 2009 to 2014, had been considered among the favourites to succeed Brendon McCullum, who was sacked earlier this month after a run of poor results and amid continued scrutiny of the team’s culture.

Flower, who coaches Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League and London Spirit in The Hundred, said he had spoken with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and managing director Rob Key about the role.

“I have spoken with Rob [Key] and the ECB on that topic. The bottom line for me is that I’m very happy in the work that I’m doing at the moment,” Flower said at Lord’s on Friday during London Spirit’s media day.

BREAKING: Andy Flower has ruled himself out of contention to succeed Brendon McCullum as England's new Test head coach 🚨



This comes following conversations with England and Wales Cricket Board managing director Rob Key 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/WNit3dCSCc — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 17, 2026

“I work for a couple of really good organisations, I’ve got really good teams around me, really good people around me. I’m really comfortable with what I’m doing at the moment.”

As England coach, Flower oversaw home and away Ashes victories as well as a Test series win in India. Since leaving the national side, he has enjoyed considerable success in franchise cricket, most recently leading RCB to back-to-back IPL titles.

“I’ve worked with England before and I had an amazing time when I had the privilege to be England head coach and it would be a privilege for me or anyone else to be the Test coach,” he said.

“But for me at this time, I’m really comfortable with what I’m doing. I’m going to stick with doing that.”

McCullum was appointed in 2022 shortly after Ben Stokes became Test captain and oversaw the aggressive style of cricket dubbed “Bazball”. England lost 20 of their 49 Tests under the New Zealander, including seven of their last nine, and failed to win a five-Test series against either Australia or India.