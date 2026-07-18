Lord’s ODI will not be Rohit’s last, says BCCI secretary

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India’s team management has thrown its weight behind struggling opener Rohit Sharma amid speculation at home that Sunday’s third One-Day International against England at Lord’s could be his last.

The 39-year-old managed a laboured 26 off 47 balls on Thursday as England won the second match in Cardiff to level the three-match series.

Rohit has now gone 11 ODIs without a hundred, and his poor run of form raises questions about his place for next year’s World Cup, which South Africa will host along with Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) secretary, Devajit Saikia, however, dispelled the rumours surrounding Rohit’s retirement and affirmed that he remains part of the team’s ODI plans.

“There are a lot of speculations going on in media about Rohit Sharma’s future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord’s on Sunday,” Saikia told the Press Trust of India.

“Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team, and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, Lord’s ODI won’t be his last match.”

The Indian Express newspaper earlier said the 39-year-old former India captain has been informed that the selectors have decided to “move on”.

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, however, said white ball stalwart Rohit was “too good” a player to feel any pressure.

“Yes, he didn’t get runs, but I don’t think that makes any difference,” Kotak told reporters after Thursday’s loss, dismissing suggestions that Rohit was struggling.

“On a particular day, many batters don’t get the momentum they are looking for, and that can happen. You might see a completely different innings from Rohit Sharma at Lord’s.

“Rohit probably didn’t get balls in his areas and didn’t get going. That’s what I felt. So I wouldn’t say he was struggling.”

Rohit is the only batter to have scored three 200-plus scores in ODIs, including a 264 against Sri Lanka, which remains the highest score by a batter in this format.

He has already quit Test cricket and T20 internationals.

Reuters