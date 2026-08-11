Conrad hopes Coetzee can learn to trust his body again

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Gerald Coetzee will hope his body can get him through a season in which a recall to the Proteas Test side is a possibility. Picture:

Though not picked for the Proteas’ tour to Namibia, the selection of Gerald Coetzee for the South Africa A squad to face Bangladesh A later in August indicates the important role Shukri Conrad still sees for him before a packed international season.

Coetzee was included in both SA A squads for the four-day and one-day series against Bangladesh, which will be played from August 23, with the Proteas coach stating it is important for the 25-year-old fast bowler to learn to trust his body after a litany of injuries, which have blighted his career.

“He obviously has a burning desire to play for the Proteas again in Tests and ODIs,” said Conrad. “He has a chequered injury history, and he needs to learn to trust his body, and then in turn we get to trust him.”

Coetzee played the most recent of his four Tests two years ago against Sri Lanka in Durban but missed the rest of that season after injuring his groin in that match.

He was supposed to travel to the Champions Trophy last year but suffered a hip injury, and then, when called up for the one-off T20 International against Namibia in October last year, he hurt a pectoral muscle and left that game after bowling just nine balls.

🚨Squad Announcement🚨



The South African Men’s selection panel has today announced the 15-player squad for the white-ball tour to Namibia later this month.



DP World Lions spinner Bjorn Fortuin will captain the side as the Proteas take on Namibia and Zimbabwe in a T20… pic.twitter.com/vsFeT1Vp84 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 11, 2026

He played in all five T20 internationals in New Zealand in March, taking seven wickets, and was chosen for the SA A side’s one-day series against the England Lions in March, where he picked up five wickets in two matches.

“In England he was offered a [county contract], and he pretty much asked me to play in the SA A side rather than play in the UK because he wants to impress. We are all hopeful that all the injuries are something of the past. Gerald forms a huge part of our attack going forward,” said Conrad.

“We all know what Gerald is capable of. I’ve always been a huge fan. He was one of the first guys [I selected] when I took the Test coaching job. Nothing has changed from my side about how I see him and what he can bring to the party.”

The Proteas play 10 Tests, nine ODIs and three T20 internationals this season, which will put a strain on South Africa’s playing resources, especially among the fast bowlers.

Unsurprisingly, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen weren’t selected for the tour of Namibia at end-August. Rabada and Ngidi are building their fitness before the international season, while Jansen is completing The Hundred in England.

His HEAD-BAND scares me more 🤯🤯



- Coetzee is a wicket taker

- Also a run machine 😭

- He celebrates aggressively

- He bats well, smashes huge sixes

- Cheetah in fielding



Gerald Coetzee Plays With Fire 🔥🧡



Will he get straight entry into P12?? pic.twitter.com/bcvKqWEImV — Rey SRHio🧡🦅 (@WhatsUpRey) April 18, 2026

The Proteas play the opening match of the Triangular series against the host nation at the Namibia Cricket Ground on August 28 and will face Zimbabwe at the same venue the next day.

Meanwhile, Marques Ackerman will captain the SA A side against Bangladesh. The squad includes the leading wicket-taker from last season’s domestic four-day series, Matthew Boast, and the top run-scorer, Gavin Kaplan.

They play the first four-day match against Bangladesh A starting on August 23 at the Tuks Oval in Pretoria.

South Africa A Four-Day squad:

Marques Ackerman (capt), Matthew Boast, Okuhle Cele, Gerald Coetzee, Tshepang Dithole, Zubayr Hamza, Gavin Kaplan, Tshepo Moreki, Senuran Muthusamy, Tshepo Ntuli, Meeka-eel Prince, Delano Potgieter, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lesego Senokwane, Codi Yusuf.