Duan Jansen earns maiden Proteas call-up for Namibia tour

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The Titans' Duan Jansen, who was named Domestic One-Day Player of the Year, earned a first call-up to the Proteas on Tuesday. Picture:

Duan Jansen is set to join twin brother Marco after being selected for the Proteas tour to Namibia at end-August.

Duan had a stellar first season for the Titans last summer, producing a player-of-the-match performance in the final of the One-Day Cup. He took a wicket and a catch and then made an unbeaten 61 as the Titans claimed a three-wicket victory against provincial neighbours the Lions at the Wanderers in April.

Jansen was later named domestic one-day player of the season and recently finished as English county Gloucestershire’s leading wicket-taker in the T20 Blast, with 16 wickets.

“This tour has opened the door for players who have performed domestically. Duan is one of those players. He is a quality all-rounder who has also shown great character for the Titans,” said Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad.

The 15-man squad announced on Tuesday for the T20 tri-series with Namibia and Zimbabwe and a subsequent three-match ODI series against the host nation will be captained by left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin.

A DREAM DEBUT FOR DUAN JANSEN IN YELLOW ARMY. 💛



- He is the brother of Marco Jansen. pic.twitter.com/UScGN77jAX — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 28, 2025

Eathan Bosch also earned his first T20 International call-up.

The group includes Jordan Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen and Nqobani Mokoena, who were involved in the Proteas T20 squad that toured New Zealand in March. None of the trio has played an ODI.

Dewald Brevis; Lhuan-dre Pretorius, fresh off playing in The Hundred in England; and Kwena Maphaka are the only three nationally contracted players who will make the trip as Conrad seeks to build depth with one eye on next year’s World Cup while also allowing senior players such as Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi extra time to prepare for a busy season that includes eight Tests on home soil between October and January.

“We’ve selected one squad for both series, as we feel we have all departments well covered and it provides a great opportunity for players to build on their international caps,” said Conrad.

The Proteas open the tri-series on August 28 against Namibia and will face Zimbabwe the next day. The matches will be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Proteas squad

Bjorn Fortuin (capt), Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen.

Business Day