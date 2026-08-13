Bangladesh bowl Australia out for 198 in Test cricket shock

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Bangladesh’s Hasan Mahmud took an impressive 6/55 on day 1 in the Test against Australia. Picture:

By Ian Ransom

Bangladesh savoured their first taste of Test cricket in Australia for 23 years on Thursday as they skittled the world’s top-ranked side for less than 200 and went to stumps in command at 96/1 on the first day of the series opener in Darwin.

Hasan Mahmud was the standout performer on a famous day for Bangladesh pace bowling, taking 6/55 at Marrara Oval to rout Pat Cummins’ team for 198, their lowest innings total in seven Tests against the South Asian side.

Mahmud’s haul was the third best in Tests by a Bangladesh quick and included the prized wicket of Steve Smith for 71 before tea.

Barring Smith, it was a poor display by Australia’s batters after captain Pat Cummins won the toss and put them to work on a slow, green-tinged pitch under a blazing sun.

Under-pressure opener Jake Weatherald (23), Darwin’s first Test player, squandered a start, and all-rounder Cameron Green’s 13-ball 13 may deepen doubts about his place in the team.

“Yeah, not our best. Still plenty of cricket to be played, obviously,” said Smith, who was dropped in the slips on two.

“It would have been nice to have taken a few more [wickets]. So, hopefully we start well in the morning, pick up a few early ones and put pressure on.”

By contrast, Bangladesh’s top order batted with patience and resilience, foiling Australia’s elite attack of Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon as the pitch flattened out in the afternoon.

It would have been nice to have taken a few more [wickets]. — Barring Smith

Starc made the sole breakthrough, removing Shadman Islam for 20, but opener Tanzid Hasan (32 not out) and No 3 Mominul Haque (35 not out) combined in a 60-run partnership to see Bangladesh safely to stumps.

The second-wicket stand was six runs better than Bangladesh’s paltry second innings total of 54 when they crashed to defeat in a warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI over the weekend.

Starc’s dismissal of Shadman, coaxing a leading edge that Lyon caught at cover point, made him the most prolific among left-arm bowlers with 434 wickets, moving past Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath. It was about the only highlight for the Australians, who had been coasting at 45 for no loss in the first hour before 26-year-old Mahmud struck to remove both openers.

Weatherald spent the winter reworking his batting technique but never looked at ease against disciplined pace bowling. He was out with a loose drive and an edge to the slips, to the disappointment of hometown fans.

Opening partner Travis Head looked more convincing until he chopped onto his stumps for 22.

No 3 Marnus Labuschagne made one run in 20 balls before nicking Ebadot Hossain to the slips, and Green, batting at No 5, left Australia in trouble at 74/4 when he was caught at short midwicket off the bowling of Taskin Ahmed.

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey (19) helped Smith steady Australia with a 55-run partnership after lunch, but he also chopped on to become Hossain’s second victim, triggering another collapse.

Taskin bowled all-rounder Beau Webster (12) with a peach of a delivery before Hasan returned to clean up the tail and have a slogging Smith caught in close from a top edge.

Smith said the pitch was “tacky” with dew in the morning when Australia’s top order struggled and hoped Bangladesh would find similar conditions early on day 2.