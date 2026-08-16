Bangladesh shock Australia in historic Test upset

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Bangladesh chased down 57 runs to complete a landmark nine-wicket victory over Australia in the series opener in Darwin on Sunday, in one of Test cricket’s greatest upsets.

Mominul Haque cut Beau Webster to the fence to seal Bangladesh’s first Test win in Australia within four days in stifling heat at Marrara Oval, foiling a valiant century by home all-rounder Cameron Green.

The winning boundary triggered jubilation among Bangladesh’s players, who jumped and shouted on the sidelines.

“This is the biggest win so far for Bangladesh in any format,” Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said.

“Going forward, we want to do something special in the future.”

Flooring a full-strength Australia, the world’s top-ranked Test nation, in their own backyard will be regarded by many as the South Asian nation’s finest victory in 26 years of playing the game’s longest format.

It took 23 years for Australia to host Bangladesh in a second Test series after sweeping them 2-0 in 2003, so Shanto’s side were determined to prove their worth.

They did far more than that, dominating the World Test Championship leaders with bat, ball and in the field in virtually every session.

Bangladesh had heroes throughout the match, but on day four it was spin-bowling all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz striking the decisive blows as Australia were bowled out for 284.

THE WINNING MOMENT FOR BANGLADESH.



- Mominul Haque hits the winning runs. 🇧🇩 pic.twitter.com/N18Uq8YOPo — Maina Singh (@Maina_Singhx77) August 16, 2026

Having scored 65 in Bangladesh’s first innings and caught-and-bowled Australia’s usual saviour Steve Smith for 44 on day three, Miraz took another four wickets on the final day after the hosts resumed on 161/4, still 67 runs in arrears.

“It was excellent, a great moment for us,” a croaky-voiced Miraz said.

“The way we are playing shows our character. Everything was perfect.

“I think everyone is happy back home.”

It was an extraordinary turnaround in form for ninth-ranked Bangladesh, who just over a week ago were bowled out for 54 in their practice match against a Cricket Australia XI in Darwin. In June, they were thrashed by Zimbabwe, the lowest-ranked of cricket’s 10 Test-playing nations, in a one-off match in Harare.

Miraz said his team stayed upbeat despite the build-up.

“We’ve been working hard together. We thought, yes, this is a great opportunity for us, coming a second time to Australia after a long time.”

The grinning 28-year-old had wicketkeeper Alex Carey caught behind for 30 and bowled all-rounder Webster for five with sumptuous deliveries to bring Australia’s tail into play on Sunday.

He had home captain Pat Cummins caught close in via a bat-pad catch for eight before wrapping up the innings by trapping fellow spinner Nathan Lyon lbw for 15.

We’ve been working hard together. We thought, yes, this is a great opportunity for us, coming a second time to Australia after a long time. — Mehidy Hasan Miraz

In between, Mitchell Starc dug in with Green for a defiant eighth-wicket partnership of 43 but was caught behind for 18 off the bowling of fellow seamer Taskin Ahmed.

Green held on to raise his third Test century and first on home soil after lunch with two runs off Taskin.

It was a timely response to critics of his place in the side, but Green ended up playing on to his stumps on 104, becoming Hasan Mahmud’s ninth wicket of the match.

Green’s departure was game over for Australia, leaving tailenders Lyon and Josh Hazlewood clinging to the last wicket and a 50-run lead.

With clumps of delirious Bangladesh fans chanting between every ball, opener Shadman Islam (25 not out) and No 3 Haque (30 not out) mowed down the victory target in 14.2 overs, with the tourists finishing on 57/1. Opener Tanzid Hasan was bowled by Hazlewood for a duck but may hardly care, having scored a majestic 101 to help Bangladesh put 426 on the board in reply to Australia’s paltry first-innings 198.

Cummins said he felt the match was lost on day one when, Smith aside, Australia’s batters failed against the Bangladesh pacers, inspired by a six-wicket haul from Hasan Mahmud.

“We had to find a way to bat longer, and then we couldn’t penetrate with the ball,” said Cummins.

“They outplayed us in all facets. They were patient and disciplined.”