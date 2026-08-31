Rabada ruled out of ODIs and doubtful for Australia Test series

By Ian Ransom
Melbourne — Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the ODI series against Australia and is a doubt for the following Test series against Pat Cummins’ team as he battles a hamstring injury.
Cricket South Africa said Rabada had suffered a right hamstring strain and would miss the three ODIs starting on September 24 in Durban.
“His availability for the three-match Test series against Australia will depend on how he progresses through his rehabilitation, with a decision on his selection to be made closer to the series,” CSA said in a statement.
Rabada’s domestic bowling coach Allan Donald told South African media Rabada’s hamstring injury could see him sidelined for up to 10 weeks.
The first Test starts on October 9 in Durban, with Gqeberha and Cape Town also hosting matches.
Losing Rabada for the Test series would be a huge blow for South Africa, who beat Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s last year when the 31-year-old took nine wickets.
Rabada has an average of 21.39 in 11 Tests against Australia, slightly better than his exceptional career average of 22.03.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.