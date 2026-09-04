Spotlight falls on Maphaka as Proteas seek to fill Rabada void

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The spotlight is on young fast bowler Kwena Maphaka as Proteas seek to fill Kagiso Rabada void.

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Kwena Maphaka’s projected stardom needs to start reaching the brightness of its promise in the upcoming season, with the left-arm seamer’s ability facing greater scrutiny at domestic and international level.

“It’s time for him to find his identity, time for him to find himself in red-ball cricket,” said Lions bowling coach Allan Donald.

Maphaka has played only two first-class matches for the Lions, and in the last of those in October 2025, suffered a grade-three hamstring tear that sidelined him for more than two months.

Inside Training With Kwena! 🎥



Kwena Maphaka takes us through the final session as #TheProteas wrap up training ahead of tomorrow’s game. 🇿🇦😎#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/AduBlki4aL — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 31, 2026

Ironically, a similar injury to Maphaka’s Lions teammate and Proteas spearhead Kagiso Rabada has thrust Maphaka firmly into the Test mix before a busy summer for South Africa.

Rabada will miss the ODI series against Australia, which starts on September 24, because of the hamstring injury he sustained in training.

Donald revealed that Rabada would miss the Test series against Pat Cummins’ side, though Cricket SA subsequently stated that his availability would depend on his rehabilitation.

Yet, a packed international schedule means Maphaka is likely to have featured for the national team at some stage of the season, which is why Donald is keen for him to get match time with the Lions as soon as possible.

“With Kwena I would just like to see him find himself in the [four-day] format. He desperately wants to play Test cricket.

“The groundwork for him is to spend time [in domestic cricket] and feel what it is to bowl long, to come back [for a spell] and then come back for another and build his body up. Let’s hope that happens,” said Donald.

Atop of the #U19WorldCup wicket tally 🔝



The blistering Kwena Maphaka in full flow 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RZov0GKopd — ICC (@ICC) February 4, 2024

Maphaka, speaking on Monday from Windhoek, where he is with the Proteas T20 squad, said he had spent the winter months working on improving his bowling.

“The biggest thing was working on my consistency. I was decent in the T20 format, but there was a lot of work to do in the longer formats — that would also help in T20s,” he said.

“I worked a bit on my run-up. The biggest thing was to hit an area as consistently as possible, and I feel I have done that so far.”

If he is going to play Test cricket, it is a massive step up for a young guy. I’m sure he’ll be saying ‘no problem, no sweat,’ but Test cricket is a different beast — Allan Donald, DP World Lions bowling coach

The different demands of the T20 format and the first-class game make implementing what is needed to be a better Test bowler difficult, especially at a formative stage of his career.

“He’s played so much white ball cricket, and he’s not had time to build his body and know what his body can do.

“If he is going to play Test cricket, it is a massive step up for a young guy. I’m sure he’ll be saying ‘no problem, no sweat,’ but Test cricket is a different beast,” Donald said.

Maphaka has been in high demand since bursting onto the scene at the 2024 Under-19 World Cup, where he claimed 21 wickets and was named player of the tournament.

A few months later he was called up to the IPL by Mumbai Indians and in August made his T20 international debut against the West Indies.

He featured in two Tests in 2025, and besides the two four-day matches for the Lions, the other pair of first-class matches he’s played have been for South Africa A.

Donald drew a comparison with a former U19 teammate of Maphaka, Dewald Brevis, for an example of the benefits of playing domestic cricket.

“It’s a little like Brevis, who has leapfrogged everything into big [franchise] leagues, and when he spent a year and a half in domestic cricket, we then saw a different guy.”

Brevis played all eight of the Titans’ four-day series matches in the 2024/25 season and was their highest run-scorer with 573, at an average of 47.75. He made two centuries and helped them to share the trophy with the Lions.

The Lions have been told that Maphaka will be available for their second match of the newly named First Class Series when they face the promoted Free State Knights at the Grey College Oval in Bloemfontein.

“It’s a small field and the track is flat, so it will be a test,” said Donald.

Maphaka feels he is ready to fill Rabada’s shoes if called upon.

“I’m really confident in my abilities. I’ve led a bowling attack with the Lions and SA U19, I think I’ll be able to do the job if I’m asked to do so,” he said.