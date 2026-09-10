More opportunities for players as domestic cricket expands

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Proteas great and Lions bowling coach Allan Donald hopes new talent will be unleashed during the forthcoming domestic season. Picture:

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More cricket will be played during the 2026/27 summer in South Africa than has been the case for a long time.

It is certainly good to be a South African cricketer or fan of South African cricket right now.

Unlike last season, when there were just three international men’s matches, this season sees a jam-packed international schedule featuring eight Tests, nine ODIs and three T20s, an expanded First Class competition, a slightly longer One-Day tournament and an integrated Pro20 Series that sees Division 1 teams face those in Division 2.

In addition, South Africa’s A team will face the England Lions, and the SA Emerging side, which has had a busy winter, will also be part of the Pro20 competition.

The Proteas women also face a high-profile series against India and Australia, which will include Test matches.

The 10-match First Class Series — as it is now known — has been welcomed by players and coaches, not only because of the improvement regarding the competitive integrity, but also for the foundation it will create for young cricketers.

“I tell my guys if you give me a choice of any trophy, it’s the four-day competition because the team that wins that competition has got to have 40 days of good cricket,” said Titans head coach Rivash Gobind.

“You can’t win that competition by someone coming off once in a playoff or in a final and getting you over the line, which happens in white ball cricket,” Gobind said.

In addition, young players get to feel what competing in the toughest format is like, which provides a strong base for their careers, including if they’re chasing contracts in T20 Leagues.

“I’m proud as South Africans that we play the format as hard as we do. We are flipping tough to beat. That is what I’m trying to get into with our guys.

“Schoolboys don’t play timed cricket any more, a lot of our guys play white ball cricket, and when they have success they think, ‘I’m a decent cricketer’.

“But in our preparation for the season, we’ve had our younger guys playing red-ball and when they come off the field, you can see they are shocked.

“Some wonder if they can make it, but you must let them know it takes time,” said Gobind.

The First Class format is facing increasing pressure on the calendar as more and more T20 franchise leagues pop up around the world.

The expenses incurred for a First Class competition (daily meals, transport, accommodation, balls and ground maintenance) means it’s becoming increasingly unattractive, not only for domestic unions but national bodies too.

Cricket SA is seeking to assist the smaller unions financially through the Pro20 series by having them mix with the Division 1 teams.

It’s unlikely the Proteas will be available as the competition takes place parallel to the Australian tour. But there is still excitement among Division 2 teams for the opportunity to host the Titans, as the Mpumalanga Rhinos will do in Witrivier on September 27, or to play at the Wanderers as the Border Inyathi will do on October 13.

“I’m a big fan of surveying talent,” said Lions bowling coach Allan Donald.

“In the T20s we are going to Oudtshoorn [to face the South Western Districts Badgers] and we are going to get the Inyathi coming to us.

“There might be some guys who will be shark slayers, someone is going to walk into a game and will [struggle] against a Division 2 team. I think that’s a great step forward that those guys get exposed against Division 1 teams.”

Gobind agreed. “That will be tough. There will be guys who will come [to SuperSport Park] and be batting under lights and that is going to be inspirational for them,” said Gobind.

It is an interesting dynamic, which for the most part has been welcomed by Division 2 unions.

They can see the financial benefits of hosting Division 1 teams and getting some of their commercial partners broadcast time on television and hopefully generating extra income as a result.

For the players there is the opportunity to attract interest with an eye on the SA20.

Cricket SA will also hope that it can lead to improved facilities in some areas, which will give a natural boost to development.

TimesLIVE