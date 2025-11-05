Ritchie and Van Tonder back on home fairways after securing DP World Tour cards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

JC Ritchie is the first South African to win the HotelPlanner Tour’s overall Road to Mallorca ranking.

JC Ritchie and Daniel van Tonder will tee up for the first round of the Hyundai Open at the Ebotse Links on Thursday still revelling in having secured their DP World Tour playing privileges for next season.

The two players are back on home fairways this week for The Hyundai Open, a new tournament on the Sunshine Tour schedule, after an emotional Grand Final on the HotelPlanner Tour in Spain last week, where they both took the opportunity to graduate to the DP World Tour.

Ritchie had a particularly impressive time abroad, becoming the first South African to win three times on the HotelPlanner Tour this season and the first South African to win the Tour’s overall Road to Mallorca ranking.

“That is probably the best achievement I could’ve got this year to justify all the hard work and the struggles of the past couple of years,” he said.

“I’m glad I could prove to myself that it is possible. It’s been a dream season for me. It’s such an awesome opportunity to be able to graduate to the DP World Tour.“

Ritchie will use his time back on the Sunshine Tour to prepare for theDP World Tour co-sanctioned events in SA towards the end of the year.

“I’m relieved; it’s been a long season with a lot of hard work,” he said. “I feel like the last time I played out on the DP World Tour I didn’t know what I was doing. I sort of just felt out of my depth when I was playing there, and I didn’t know how to find my feet. It took coming back to the Sunshine Tour and grinding it back up all the way to get back here.

“I decided to lose some weight just to feel better about myself, and started working hard again. I started treating golf like a nine-to-five and not a hobby, and it’s rewarded me. I’m happy with my game — I know what I’m doing. I’m very excited. I can’t wait,” he said.

This week’s field iincludes the Sunshine Tour’s Courier Guy Order of Merit leader Herman Loubser, Fortress Rookie of the Year leader Luis Carrera and all but five of the winners on the Sunshine Tour this season.