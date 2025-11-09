Casey Jarvis edges friend Ryan van Velzen for Sunshine Tour victory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Casey Jarvis and his caddie, Conrad Loubser, who received a Sunshine Tour medallion for the winning caddie.

Casey Jarvis won his maiden Sunshine Tour title in The Hyundai Open at the Ebotse Links on Sunday, after beating close friend Ryan van Velzen on a tough final day.

“Winning is not easy, and Ryan didn’t make it easy for me. It’s hard beating a friend, and he’s a close friend of mine. But I am very happy with my win today,” said Jarvis, who closed with a 68 to win on 23 under par.

Van Velzen finished second on 22 under par following a strong closing stretch in which he birdied two of his last three holes but missed a birdie opportunity on the 18th to tie the lead, with Jarvis having to make par for the victory.

“I was a bit nervous with that final putt, I won’t lie. I’ve had a few second places on tour, so to finally get it done is unbelievable,” a delighted Jarvis said.

Sunshine Tour rookie Warwick Purchase continued with his good form and finished third on 20 under par with a closing 68. This performance not only kept him in the running for the Fortress rookie of the year title in second place but also moved him into eighth place on the Courier Guy order of merit.

Jean Hugo won a brand-new Hyundai Exeter after he finished closest to the pin on the par-three 11th hole, just 74cm from the flagstick.

“That shot was a bit nerve-wracking, but I managed to pull it in there quite close, so I’m very happy,” Hugo said.