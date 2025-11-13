Alfred Dunhill Championship draws strong field of former champions, rising stars

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dean Burmester has won all the major tournaments in SA except the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

The Alfred Dunhill Championship returns to Johannesburg where it was first played from 2000-04 and the tournament has drawn a field deep in talent with former champions and rising stars.

Dean Burmester has won every one of the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned tournaments in SA, except for the Alfred Dunhill Championship, and he will compete at Royal Johannesburg from December 11-14 with a firm goal to win and complete his own co-sanctioned sweep of victories.

He forms part of a strong SA challenge taking part on Royal Johannesburg’s famed East Course.

Shaun Norris, Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace and Ockie Strydom have all confirmed their places in this year’s Alfred Dunhill as past winners of the tournament. Norris is looking to become only the third player in the event’s history to successfully defend his title.

Aldrich Potgieter adds to the SA challenge as the country’s latest star, having secured his maiden victory on the PGA TOUR this season.

The Sunshine Tour’s top three players on the Courier Guy Order of Merit – Luis Carrera, Herman Loubser and Pieter Moolman – will also be in action. Carrera leads the Tour’s Fortress Rookie of the Year standings.

JC Ritchie, winner of the HotelPlanner Tour’s Road to Mallorca rankings in 2025, will lead a new wave of South Africans who have recently earned their DP World Tour cards for the upcoming season, including Daniel van Tonder, Zander Lombard and Michael Hollick.

The 2025 field will also include the best of SA amateur golf.

Both Christiaan Maas and Daniel Bennett will head to Royal Johannesburg having made history in 2025 as members of the SA team that claimed the country’s first victory in the prestigious Eisenhower Trophy.

Maas added to this triumph as he also went on to become the first SA winner of the individual title.

The Alfred Dunhill Championship forms part of the DP World Tour’s ‘Opening Swing’ for the 2026 season.

The change in tournament venue is for this year only to allow the championship’s traditional home, Leopard Creek, a period of recovery after its hosting of the 2024 Alfred Dunhill Championship and The R&A Africa Amateur Championship in a short space of time over the hot summer months