Jarvis wins in thrilling playoff at Vodacom Origins of Golf final

Casey Jarvis claimed his second victory in three weeks on the Sunshine Tour when he won the Vodacom Origins of Golf Final in arguably the most thrilling finish on the Sunshine Tour this season at the Pezula Golf Estate on Sunday.

Jarvis signed for a final round of 65 to finish regulation play tied for the lead with Barend Botha, who carded a 64, on 24 under par.

Both golfers had already thrown everything at each other over the closing holes of their final rounds as they each made twos on the par-four 17th and then both birdied the 18th hole.

Then they decided to take it further. The drama continued in the playoff as they each birdied the par-five 18th twice to remain locked in a battle for the title.

But Jarvis eventually made the breakthrough when he eagled the third playoff hole against Botha’s birdie.

The victory comes shortly after Jarvis’ win in The Hyundai Open in early November. He moves into eighth place on the Sunshine Tour’s order of merit.

It’s also the second victory in a short space of time with his new caddie Conrad Loubser, the brother of Sunshine Tour professional Herman Loubser. And it makes him a serious threat as he takes this form to this week’s Fitch & Leedes PGA Championship where he finished runner-up in 2022.

The playoff alone summed up a week in which the Sunshine Tour’s prodigious talent was on full display. There were two holes-in-one during the week, as well as two rounds of 62 from Bryce Easton and Jarvis himself, who built his around a second nine of 29.

And the halfway cut of six under par was the lowest on the Sunshine Tour this season.

Christiaan Burke, who led from day one, shared third place with Albert Venter on 23 under par as both of them closed with final rounds of 67.