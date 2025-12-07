Reitan becomes Norway’s first winner of ‘Africa’s Major’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kristoffer Reitan overcame what he described as “excruciating pressure” to become the first Norwegian winner of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player at Sun City on Sunday.

Reitan took a five-stroke lead into the final round and withstood strong challenges from South Africa’s Jayden Schaper and England’s Dan Bradbury to win by a single stroke on 17 under par with a closing 72.

Schaper and Bradbury shared second place on 16 under par with respective final rounds of 68 and 66.

“It feels amazing. This is an amazing tournament, an incredible golf course and a great crowd. To win such a huge tournament like this with all the names on this trophy, and to stand alongside Gary Player, I feel very lucky,” Reitan said after the second DP World Tour victory of his career which now ties him with countryman Viktor Hovland as the Norwegian player with the most wins on the DP World Tour.

“But the pressure was excruciating at times, and I also didn’t do myself any favours with some of the positions I put myself in. I’m happy to get it over the line. My swing wasn’t co-operating today which meant it was a 100% mental battle out there. It’s really hard to win a golf tournament and I’m just really happy.”

It was a nervous start for Reitan who bogeyed his opening hole while his playing partners Schaper and Bradbury applied the pressure with a run of birdies each. They continued to close the gap on the Norwegian on the back nine and when he bogeyed the 15th there was just the one shot between them coming up the last. But a strong approach into the 18th enabled him to make the par he needed to win.

“I was nervous over the approach into 18. I’m just happy I didn’t take too long over that approach — I saw the target and hit the shot and was very happy with it,” he said.

Schaper finished as the leading South African in what was a spectacular debut for the 24-year-old.

“It was my first time playing this event, and watching it on TV you envision yourself having that chance to win. It’s been one of the best weeks I’ve had. This is such a cool event and I just loved it out there,” he said.