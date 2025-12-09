Shaun Norris emphasises strategy at Royal Joburg’s Dunhill Championship

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shaun Norris lines up a putt on the ninth green during the second round of the Joburg Open at Houghton earlier this year.

Defending champion Shaun Norris has warned that strategy will be key at the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Royal Johannesburg this week.

The tournament, usually played at Leopard Creek alongside the Kruger National Park, is being temporarily held at the iconic Johannesburg layout, the country’s busiest club in terms of rounds booked.

“It’s always been a great golf course,” said Norris. “I think South Africans all like this place. I think you need to hit it solid off the tee this week.

“It’s demanding,” he said. “So you’re going to have to strategise a nice plan for the week, know when to take on pins and when to actually back off and play to centre of the green.

“So there’s going to be some planning being done today to try and work out a nice game plan for the rest of the week,” said Norris, who finished fifth at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Sunday, six shots behind Norwegian winner Kristoffer Reitan.

While he is eager to hold on to his title — a feat achieved by only Charl Schwartzel (2012 and 2013) and Spaniard Pablo Martin (2009 and 2010) — he’s also enjoying being in familiar territory.

“I mean you’ll always want to try and defend in a tournament, [but] it’s nice to be here in Joburg this week, staying at home, so a little bit more relaxed,” said Norris, admitting he was also feeling tired at the end of the year.