Golf

Shaun Norris emphasises strategy at Royal Joburg’s Dunhill Championship

Defending Alfred Dunhill champion enjoys being in familiar territory but says a game plan is needed

Shaun Norris lines up a putt on the ninth green during the second round of the Joburg Open at Houghton on Friday.
Shaun Norris lines up a putt on the ninth green during the second round of the Joburg Open at Houghton earlier this year. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Defending champion Shaun Norris has warned that strategy will be key at the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Royal Johannesburg this week.

The tournament, usually played at Leopard Creek alongside the Kruger National Park, is being temporarily held at the iconic Johannesburg layout, the country’s busiest club in terms of rounds booked.

“It’s always been a great golf course,” said Norris. “I think South Africans all like this place. I think you need to hit it solid off the tee this week.

“It’s demanding,” he said. “So you’re going to have to strategise a nice plan for the week, know when to take on pins and when to actually back off and play to centre of the green.

I think South Africans all like this place. I think you need to hit it solid off the tee this week.

—  Shaun Norris

“So there’s going to be some planning being done today to try and work out a nice game plan for the rest of the week,” said Norris, who finished fifth at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Sunday, six shots behind Norwegian winner Kristoffer Reitan.

While he is eager to hold on to his title — a feat achieved by only Charl Schwartzel (2012 and 2013) and Spaniard Pablo Martin (2009 and 2010) — he’s also enjoying being in familiar territory.

“I mean you’ll always want to try and defend in a tournament, [but] it’s nice to be here in Joburg this week, staying at home, so a little bit more relaxed,” said Norris, admitting he was also feeling tired at the end of the year.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

DUMA GQUBULE: Anglo’s sellout to Canada must be stopped for SA to keep its mines

2

EDITORIAL: No doubt killing of ‘Witness D’ will deter other whistle-blowers

3

Rockefeller Foundation study finds nuclear offers a sound path for just transition

4

FIRST DRIVE: Facelifted Renault Captur facelift debuts in SA with three trims

5

TOM EATON: Fear not Mr Steenhuisen, an RW Johnson broadside probably means you’re safe

Related Articles