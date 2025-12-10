Oosthuizen excited to be back in Joburg chasing Alfred Dunhill Championship glory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Louis Oosthuizen is looking forward to rekindling his memories of the Royal Johannesburg East course, which he played early in his career before becoming a Major champion, and where he starts his quest for a second Alfred Dunhill Championship title in Thursday’s first round.

“I do like this golf course, and it’s just nice being back in Joburg and playing where the golf ball goes a bit further. I’m looking forward to the week. It’s nice being back on a golf course I played a long time ago,” said the 2023 winner of the championship.

It may have been a long time ago, but Oosthuizen’s performance back then should serve as a warning to the rest of the field this week as the South African seeks to become only the third player in championship history to win multiple titles.

In a stretch of professional tournaments he played here in 2007, 2009 and 2010 — the year he won The Open — Oosthuizen finished tied 19th, tied 10th and tied 12th, respectively.

The golf course is now considerably longer than he remembers it, especially with the par-five first hole playing as a strong par four this week. All of which has convinced Oosthuizen about what he’d like for a Christmas present.

“I’d like about 20 more yards on my driver,” he joked.

Dean Burmester is equally excited as he goes in search of a maiden victory in a tournament he desperately wants to win.

“If you look at the list of winners, it’s a really special championship. I would love to add that leopard trophy to my cabinet. I’ve been working really hard to get ready for this week. I’m excited, and the game is taking shape again. But I’m also just pleased to be playing in South Africa again.

“The Sunshine Tour is where we started, and it’s important to go back to your roots,” he said.

And Branden Grace, the 2014 Alfred Dunhill Championship winner, is delighted to be back on a golf course where he won his first DP World Tour title in 2012.

“This is where it all kicked off for me. I haven’t been back here in a long time, and I’m excited to go. This golf course gets your attention from the very first hole. It will also play longer than usual in the wet conditions,” he said.