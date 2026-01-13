LIV Golf defends vision after Koepka cleared to return to PGA Tour

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brooks Koepka has been reinstated to the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf responded to Brooks Koepka’s reinstatement to ⁠the PGA ‍Tour on Monday with a statement that trumpeted its “unchanged” vision to grow the sport of golf.

LIV’s statement also said its desire for “an open ecosystem” in the ​sport applies to all players, “not just a limited few”.

The response came after it was revealed that the PGA Tour is opening a limited-time window for players who defected to LIV to return, called the Returning Player Programme.

Only players who have won a ‍Players Championship, Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, US ​Open or Open Championship in 2022-25 are eligible to return; only Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm of Spain and Cameron Smith of Australia fit those criteria.

A five-time major champion, Koepka decided to leave the LIV circuit with its worldwide footprint last month, ​wanting to be closer to his family in the US.

LIV Golf announced the rebranding ​of the Iron Heads GC franchise to “Korean Golf Club”. (123RF/DEKLOFENAK)

While CEO Brian Rolapp’s letter to players promised ‍the PGA Tour would gather “the world’s best players to compete on the PGA Tour week in and week out”, LIV Golf attempted to hold firm.

“From the ⁠outset, LIV Golf has championed an open ecosystem and freedom for all,” the statement said. “Not just for a limited few. One that supports players’ rights to compete across various platforms, reinforcing the belief that the growth of the game is best served ‌when the game’s best players are empowered ‌to seek the most competitive environments ⁠around the world.

“LIV Golf’s vision remains unchanged — to grow the game of golf globally — and as that vision gains momentum across the broader golf landscape, the capacity to deliver on it continues to strengthen by expanding pathways and opportunity beyond any single institution or interest.

“As the world’s golf league, LIV Golf continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness on a global scale.”

Also on Monday, LIV Golf announced the rebranding ​of the Iron Heads GC franchise to “Korean Golf Club”, leaning ⁠into the symbolism and identity of South Korea.

The new team logos feature a white tiger and a Rose of Sharon, prominent symbols in Korean culture.

The former Iron Heads GC was captained by Kevin Na and featured Danny Lee of New Zealand, Yubin Jang ‍of South Korea and Jinichiro Kozuma of Japan ‍in 2025. Na, Lee and Jang were born in South Korea.

LIV Golf ‍team rosters for 2026 have not been formally revealed. Koepka was previously the captain of Smash GC.