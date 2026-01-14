Rahm, Smith and DeChambeau stick to LIV Golf despite PGA Tour’s open door

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bryson DeChambeau has no intention of returning to the PGA Tour.

By Agency Staff

LIV Golf’s Jon Rahm, Cam ⁠Smith and Bryson ‍DeChambeau have turned their backs on a chance to return to the PGA Tour, choosing to stay loyal to the Saudi-backed circuit even ​as former world No 1 Brooks Koepka makes a costly comeback.

Three of LIV Golf’s biggest names — all Major champions who qualify for the PGA Tour’s Returning Member Programme — committed to remaining with LIV Golf rather than following Koepka’s lead back ‍to the sport’s traditional powerhouse.

The PGA Tour opened its doors only to golfers who have won a Major or The Players Championship since 2022.

Spanish LIV golfer Jon Rahm (STUART FRANKLIN/GETTY IMAGES)

But while five-time Major winner Koepka has applied to return after leaving LIV Golf, his former colleagues are staying ​put. “I’m not planning on going anywhere,” Rahm, who won the Masters in 2023, told reporters.

“I wish ‍Brooks the best…. I’m focused on the league and my team this year, and hopefully we can repeat as ⁠champions again.”

DeChambeau, an American who won the 2024 US Open, was equally blunt, saying: “I’m contracted to 2026, so I’m excited about this year.”

Smith, an Australian who won the 2022 British Open, said he had ‌not given the PGA Tour’s announcement ‌any thought but dismissed any notion ⁠of a departure.

“I haven’t had a lot of time to think about it, but I know I’m here to stay. I’m here to support LIV,” he said.

“I’m a captain of a great team and a great group of people. I’m happy where I am; I’m proud of where I am.

“We do many great things, particularly in Australia, and I can’t wait for this league to keep growing.”

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp ​said eligible players have until February 2 to ⁠apply for reinstatement.

Koepka’s return comes with a hefty price tag that may explain his colleagues’ reluctance to follow suit.

The 35-year-old faces a five-year forfeiture of potential equity in the PGA Tour’s Player Equity Programme, representing an estimated $50m-$85m ‍loss depending on his performance and tour growth.

He ‍has also agreed to make a $5m charitable contribution with recipients ‍to be determined jointly with the PGA Tour.