Chris Gotterup wins season-opening Sony Open by two shots

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chris Gotterup likes how he handles situations when he’s in position to win on the PGA Tour. He did it again, shooting 6-under-par 64 to capture the season-opening Sony Open on Sunday in Honolulu.

His 16-under 264 score was good for a two-stroke victory at Waialae Country Club.

“When I’ve been in control of my game, when I’ve had a chance to win, I’ve done it,” Gotterup said. “This is another example. When you get in contention, you’re able to hit shots under the gun. You believe in yourself that you can do it again.

“Sometimes there’s blind luck involved, and I’ll take as much as I can get. But I played pretty good this week.”

Ryan Gerard shot 65 to finish as runner-up, while Patrick Rodgers’ bogey-free 65 helped him to third place at 13 under.

Seven birdies were spread across Gotterup’s scorecard en route to his third career victory on the PGA Tour. By the time he grabbed a three-stroke lead as he toured the backside, he was in good shape because he played the final four holes without a bogey for all four rounds.

“You couldn’t dream up a better starter,” he said of two birdies early in the round.

Chris Gotterup holds the championship trophy in Hawaii. Picture: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images (Marco Garcia)

Gotterup had two of his birdies on par-3 holes — the latter by sinking a 12-foot putt on No 17. He now has one victory in three consecutive years.

“There’s a lot of nice things that come with it,” he said.

Gotterup became emotional when discussing the support system around him. “Everyone believes in me,” he said.

Even with a solid final round, he began the tournament one stroke better with 63 on Thursday. He began Sunday’s play in a tie for second place.

Missile off the tee 🚀



Solo leader Chris Gotterup sends it 359 yards down the par-4 12th @SonyOpenHawaii.



📺 Golf Channel pic.twitter.com/mykTKTBdur — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 19, 2026

Gerard, who tied for 37th place in last year’s tournament at 8-under par, made a push with birdies on three of the last four holes.

Rodgers said he might have benefited from less windy conditions early in the day. Yet he couldn’t finish enough birdie chances, while Gotterup was too good.

“I was focused on my process today and put as many good holes together as I could and was trying to make enough birdies to get up there and catch him,” Rodgers said.

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre had the round’s best score at 63, pushing him to 12 under and sharing fourth place with Jacob Bridgeman (64).

After Sunday’s round, MacIntyre revealed he snapped his putter on the 17th hole Friday and then missed a 3-footer on the next hole.

“Doing that cost me a shot,” he said. “Big, big reminder for me that attitude has got to be right for 72 holes, not only 36. Because at the end of the day, my attitude cost me this golf tournament, and I can’t be allowing that.”

Third-round leader Davis Riley struggled at times with a three-hole stretch at 4 over on the front side, but posted 71 and finished at 11 under and tied for sixth place. He had six straight pars before a birdie on the last hole.

Defending champion Nick Taylor of Canada posted 70 for the second day in a row and ended at 9 under in a tie for 13th.

Field Level Media