McClymont leads Sunshine Ladies with Pace in pursuit

Lorna McClymont has a two-shot lead going into the final day of the SuperSport Ladies Challenge.

By Michael Vlismas

Scotland’s Lorna McClymont will take a two-stroke lead into Friday’s final round of the SuperSport Ladies Challenge, with South Africa’s Lee-Anne Pace one of her nearest challengers.

McClymont posted a solid four-under-par 68 at Humewood Golf Club on Thursday to lead on two under par and as the only player in the field under par for the tournament.

Just two strokes adrift on level par is the duo of Pace, who signed for a 67, and first-round leader Celina Sattelkau of Germany who struggled to a 75.

McClymont is looking for a maiden Sunshine Ladies Tour victory after finishing runner-up at last year’s Jabra Ladies Classic.

But behind her is the experienced Pace, the most successful golfer in the history of the Sunshine Ladies Tour who managed to bounce back from a disappointing opening round of 77 and play her way right into contention on Thursday.

“The first day was really windy and the course played very difficult. Today I hit the ball similar to yesterday, but I was just in better positions and closer to the pin. I also made a bunker shot today that definitely helped. Overall I played really solid — hitting my driver very well with lots of control,” she said.

Pace is a former winner of the SuperSport Ladies Challengein 2015. She’s now looking to become the first multiple winner of this title.

“I am looking forward to tomorrow and we will see what the day brings. Here at Humewood you never know what is coming. I will try my best,” she said.

A group of seven players are all on one over par going into the final round, including 2025 Sunshine Ladies Tour Investec Order of Merit champion, Casandra Alexander as well as the defending champion Nadia van der Westhuizen.