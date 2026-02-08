Enefer beats Otto in playoff for CIRCA Cape Town Open title

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Michael Vlismas

As England’s Will Enefer signed the pin flags confirming his victory in the CIRCA Cape Town Open, it suddenly became real for him.

“I’ve never done this before. I can get used to it,” he said, having just beaten South Africa’s Hennie Otto in a playoff to win this Sunshine Tour event at Royal Cape Golf Club on Sunday.

Enefer and Otto finished a windy final round tied for the lead at 14 under par. Both had played impressive golf on a day that had the most wind all week. Enefer climbed through the field with a 69 built around his five birdies in six holes over the turn. Otto signed for a closing 68 and did not drop a single shot on a challenging final day.

Playing the par-four 18th again as the first playoff hole, Enefer hit a solid approach to 10 feet and holed the birdie putt to take the title. His caddie, Moeketsi Tsatsi, received the Sunshine Tour medallion for the winning caddie.

“I’m ecstatic. It’s great to get over the line. It’s been a long four days and I stayed patient out there and luckily came away with the win,” he said.

Otto finished runner-up for the second time in this tournament while Spain’s Santiago Tarrio finished third on 13 under par with a closing 74.

Enefer spent a season on the DP World Tour in 2024 and brought all of that experience to the playoff.

“Being out on the DP World Tour for a year taught me a lot. I came back to the HotelPlanner Tour determined to be more aggressive because I know how top heavy the points system is — you have to win out here to really push on. It’s nice to get a win early and I’ll just try and push on from here,” he said as he continues his quest to regain a place on the DP World Tour.

“I got off to a rough start today and the wind was from a different direction. But I made some putts around the turn and knew it was going to be tough coming in. I feel like I’ve got a decent pedigree out here and had a very solid season last year, so I was definitely looking to try and get one over the line. This week I just stuck to my game plan and let it happen.”