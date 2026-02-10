Ernie Els returns to South African fairways

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Michael Vlismas

Ernie Els will lead the cream of South African golf at the NTT DATA Men’s and Ladies’ Pro-Ams at Fancourt from 12-15 February.

The four-time Major winner and former world No 1 has added his name to a stellar field for the men’s tournament, which is co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour.

“I have such wonderful memories of this tournament throughout my career, and I’m looking forward to playing in it again. They have been such a loyal and longstanding partner of the Sunshine Tour. The Sunshine Tour is where I started my career and I’ve always come back to play here whenever I can. It’s going to be great to see some old faces and a few of the youngsters on the tour as well,” said Els.

Els will be joined in the field by rising star Casey Jarvis, who won twice in three weeks on the Sunshine Tour this season, as well as defending champion Wilco Nienaber and a host of the tour’s other recent champions and young stars.

With his dominant seven-shot victory last year, Nienaber joined an exclusive club of four players to have won this title twice in its 31-year history, including Nick Price, Darren Fichardt and Oliver Bekker.

“I’m excited to return to Fancourt to try and defend my title. It’s a privilege to be one of the few multiple winners of such a prestigious tournament. I love Fancourt and every one of the golf courses there,” said Nienaber.

The NTT DATA Ladies’ Pro-Am also boasts an impressive lineup, with Danielle du Toit back to defend her title after she beat Lee-Anne Pace in a playoff last year.

Pace is also in the field as the most successful golfer in the history of the Sunshine Ladies Tour and a former champion of this tournament who also boasts three runners-up finishes.

And young star Kaiyuree Moodley, the winner of last season’s R&A Rookie of the Year, returns to a tournament where she made her professional debut.

“It was a dream to make my professional debut in this event last year and to play at Fancourt. They have fantastic golf courses there. We also get to play with the professionals, and that in itself was a learning experience for me. I’m really excited to go back. Watching Danielle win it last year and what it did for her career, I remember thinking it would be amazing to win this tournament one day.”