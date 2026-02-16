Morikawa birdies last to win Pebble Beach Pro-Am after dramatic finish

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Agency Staff

Collin Morikawa tapped in a birdie putt on the final hole after a nifty chip shot to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday in Pebble Beach, California, claiming his first tournament title in more than two years.

Morikawa completed a 5-under-par 67 at Pebble Beach Golf Links to finish the tournament at 22-under 266, winning by one stroke over Australia’s Min Woo Lee and Austria’s Sepp Straka.

It was an adventurous final stretch for Morikawa, who took the lead with birdies on Nos 15 and 16 before dropping back with a bogey on the par-3 17th hole. His second shot on the par-5 18th was in the greenside rough, but he chipped to within 45cm and then finished the job.

Lee posted a 65, surging up the leaderboard by playing the last six holes in 4 under. Straka had 68 on Sunday.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler shot 63, featuring three eagles — the par-5 second, sixth and 18th holes — to finish tied for fourth at 20 under with England’s Tommy Fleetwood (66).

With two eagles and three birdies on the first seven holes and two more birdies to start the back nine, Scheffler surged toward the top of the leaderboard and within a shot of the lead. His bid appeared derailed with a few bogeys, but he hit an approach shot within three feet to set up an eagle putt on No 18 and pull into a share of the lead.

Scheffler began the round eight strokes off the lead. He was aiming for his largest final-round comeback in a victory. He became the first golfer to record three eagles in the same round at the Pebble Beach Golf Links tournament since 1983.

Akshay Bhatia, who was the second- and third-round leader, settled for a 72 to share sixth place with Sam Burns (67) at 19 under.

Jacob Bridgeman (70) and Burns were at the top of the leaderboard earlier in the final round.

Bridgeman joined Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune (67), Columbia’s Nico Echavarria (67), Ireland’s Shane Lowry (67), Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama (69) and Jake Knapp (71) at 18 under to share eighth place.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland had his best round of the tournament with a bogey-free 64, putting him at 17 under and tied for 14th place. Patrick Cantlay (65), Tom Hoge (68) and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick (67) were also at 17 under.

The start of the round was pushed up because of weather-related concerns later in the day.