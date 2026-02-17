LIV Golf Adelaide draws record 115,000 fans

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bryson DeChambeau in action as Jon Rahm looks on at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia, February 14 2026.

By Agency Staff

LIV Golf’s move to 72-hole events continues to pay early dividends for the league.

During Anthony Kim’s come-from-behind win in Adelaide for his first professional victory in 16 years, South Australia premier Peter Malinauskas announced the four-day attendance at the Grange Golf Club topped 115,000. That set a record for both LIV Golf and for a professional golf event in Australia.

While some of the total can be chalked up to it being only the league’s second 72-hole event, Saturday’s play saw more than 38,500 fans in attendance. That is the highest single-day total in LIV’s four-plus seasons and pushed the three-year total for Adelaide to more than 400,000 fans.

The 2026 event averaged more than 28,750 fans a day. The league reported 102,000 fans also attended the 2025 event, which averaged 34,000 over three days. The previous high attendance mark for a professional golf event in Australia was 112,698 for the 2025 Australian Open at Royal Melbourne.

“This attendance sets a new record that everyone in South Australia and sports fans around the country can be very proud of,” Malinauskas said in a statement. “This a showcase not just of world-class golf, but of South Australia.

Anthony Kim won the LIV Golf tournament in Adelaide. (Matt Turner)

“I take this opportunity to thank The Grange Golf Club and all their members ... you have been our hosts and you’ve been very generous ones at that.

“In terms of the partnership between the state government and LIV Golf, it goes from strength to strength. We’re exceptionally optimistic about the future and you can see why.”

It was announced last week that the event is moving to the Kooyonga Golf Club in March 2027 and then to the North Adelaide Golf Course beginning in 2028.

“I want to thank the fans of Australia,” LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil said. “There is something really special, almost magical, about the experience when you walk through this course. There is joy and there is respect for the game.

“To the Grange, thank you very much, and to Kooyonga, I love passing the torch to you.

“It’s quite a humbling experience to say yes, we broke the all-time record in the history of Australia and yes this is a place we plan on being forever.”