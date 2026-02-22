Casey Jarvis cards two eagles in last seven holes for maiden DP World Tour triumph

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African Casey Jarvis scored his maiden win on the DP World Tour on Sunday, clinching the Magical Kenya Open at the Karen country club in Nairobi by three shots.

Jarvis, who turned professional amid much expectation after a stellar career, fired an eight-under-par 62 on the final day for an overall 25 under 255.

The 22-year-old, who had shared the lead since the first round, fended off a strong challenge from American Davis Bryant, who ended tied for second with Hennie du Plessis.

Bryant drew level with Jarvis when he birdied the par-four 11th, but the South African fired back immediately on the next hole, driving the par-four green and then nailing a long putt for eagle to pull two shots clear.

A Jarvis bogey five on 15 and a birdie two on 16 reduced the gap to one shot.

But Jarvis birdied the par-four 17th to take a two-stroke advantage into the final 18th hole, a par five, where his second eagle of the day stretched his lead and secured the victory.