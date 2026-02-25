Koepka donates $5m to charities as part of PGA return

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brooks Koepka split a $5m charitable contribution between a number of causes, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday, as the five-time Major winner continued to complete the steps outlined in his return to the tour via the returning member programme.

The PGA Tour revealed in January that Koepka was set to return after his departure to LIV Golf in 2022. Per terms set up at that time, one step was a sizable contribution to charities approved by the PGA Tour.

Another provision of Koepka’s return included a five-year forfeiture of participation in the player equity programme, which could amount to a $50-$85m penalty, according to PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp.

The Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation will receive $1m of Koepka’s contribution. It is the primary charitable recipient at this week’s Cognizant Classic, which is Koepka’s hometown event at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Another $1.5m will be spread out over 10 different recipients, while the remaining $2.5m will go to beneficiaries selected by other PGA Tour players.

Koepka has played in two events since making his return, finishing in a tie for 56th place at the Farmers Insurance Open outside San Diego, while failing to make the cut at the WM Phoenix Open. He is entered in this week’s event as the PGA Tour makes its way to Florida after the season-opening West Coast Swing.