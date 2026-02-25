Reed warns SA Open players of Stellenbosch’s windy challenge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Patrick Reed, seen here during a LIV tournament last year, says the narrow fairways and thick rough could make Stellenbosch tough during the SA Open this week, especially if the wind blows.

American Patrick Reed, the 2018 US Masters champion, has warned that the Stellenbosch golf course will pack a nasty bite for players missing fairways at the SA Open this week, especially if the wind blows.

The world’s second-oldest national open kicks off on Thursday with Reed the highest-ranked in the field, at 18 in the world, with the next best being local heroes Jayden Schaper, 56th, and Thriston Lawrence, 80th.

Nestled in the winelands, it’s a picturesque layout but when the wind blows it can be dangerous.

“It’s demanding off the tee,” Reed said after Wednesday’s pro-am, during which he got a taste of the wind after two quieter days.

“It’s very narrow. It’s not particularly long, it’s just you have to play from the short grass. You have to hit good quality tee shots, put yourself in play so you can attack this place because if you’re not playing from the fairway it’s going to be a struggle.

“These fairways are so narrow so it’s going to [place] a premium obviously on ball striking and knowing where to miss it,” he said.

Reed said his decision to come to South Africa, where he will also play in the Joburg Open at Houghton next week, was partly about getting game time ahead of the Masters in April.

But it had also been inspired by his mates on tour, including his former LIV comrades such as Charl Schwartzel, who jokingly interrupted Reed’s interview with journalists, telling him he needed a translator to be understood.

“You’re talking in a different language,” Schwartzel quipped with a laugh. “Well, come on here, come and translate for me,” Reed retorted.

The American — who left LIV earlier this year to head to the DP World Tour, where he enjoyed two wins in the Middle East — said he was getting to grips with the kikuyu grass.

But experiencing different conditions around the world was a lesson he had learnt from Gary Player, who won the SA Open a record 13 times.

“I feel like that’s one huge part that was always instilled in me. I was talking to Mr Player [and he said that] to be a worldwide player you have to travel the world, and I’ve always wanted to be a worldwide player and because of that, coming and seeing these different kind of conditions, different type of grasses, learning how to play on all surfaces.”

Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters champion who is now 41, said he wanted to win the SA Open, where he has twice finished as runner-up, in 2005 and again in 2015, where he lost to Andy Sullivan in a playoff.

He won the Freddie Tait Cup as the top-placed amateur in 2002, but he’s never won the tournament outright.

“It’s the one I want, it’s the reason I’m here,” said Schwartzel, wearing a shirt sporting the rhino logo of his Southern Guards team on the LIV tour. “I know there’s lots of other really nice things up for grabs — winning gets you into the Masters and into the Open Championship and things like that — but all I want is the South African Open.”

When Reed and Brooks Koepka left LIV earlier this year, there was some speculation that it was the end of the Saudi-funded tour, but the American dismissed that, saying it was helping to grow the sport.

“Mine was more of a personal decision than anything and I’ve absolutely enjoyed my time out there on LIV. The product is a great product, it shows a different side of golf and I think it needed to be done,” Reed said.

“The average viewer is too old to really grow the game and with what LIV has done and how they’ve shown the fun side and fast side of golf, it’s really bringing in a younger generation and that’s how we grow the game.”

The first day’s action will be aired live by SuperSport on DStv channel 213 from 12.30pm.