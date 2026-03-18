Burmester leads SA charge as LIV tour arrives at Steyn City

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Dean Burmester of Southern Guards GC hits his shot from the first tee during the LIV Golf pro-am at The Club at Steyn City on Wednesday.

By David Isaacson

With two wins, Dean Burmester is South Africa’s most successful player on the LIV tour to date — perhaps he could be the one to give the home crowds something to cheer about at Steyn City this week.

When it comes to power, Burmester can mix it with the likes of American Bryson DeChambeau and Spaniard Jon Rahm.

The South African enjoyed his last success in Chicago last year, when he beat Rahm and Josele Ballester, also of Spain, in a playoff.

The other three LIV winners in Chicago have all been Major winners — Australian Cam Smith in 2022, DeChambeau in 2023 and Rahm in 2024.

Burmester is one of the golfers that Louis Oosthuizen, captain of the all-South African Southern Guards team, believes is capable of winning a Major.

💬"We're just proud" - @SouthernGuards



A monumental week for Southern Guards GC and South Africa 🇿🇦#LIVGolfSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/55HGuz359L — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) March 17, 2026

That win in Chicago also helped Oosthuizen’s outfit, then known as Stinger Golf Club, to the team victory.

Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace achieved their LIV victories in the first year of the tour in 2022, in the first two tournaments in London and Portland.

Oosthuizen, who believes Grace also has the ability to win at least one of the four Majors, is the only one who hasn’t tasted individual success on the LIV stage.

And given his behind-the-scenes work to get LIV to South Africa, he’s not expecting to find himself atop the podium come Sunday afternoon.

“We love to perform well, and we love to play well, but I think the bigger picture is getting the tournament here,” Oosthuizen said at the Southern Guards press conference.

“The bigger picture for me is that the four of us really enjoy this week, that what everyone has done, our teams behind the scenes, the LIV guys and everyone that was involved, and what we’ve done in achieving this tournament here was a massive goal of ours.

Uncharted territory for most of the field 👀🇿🇦



It’s going to be a big week 💪#LIVGolfSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/z7FINHaKuT — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) March 18, 2026

“I know when we step onto the golf course, it’ll be all down to business, and we want to play well. But to be honest with you, I want to enjoy this week; I want to take everything in.

“There are a few more things you have to do off the golf course, a little bit more than a normal event, but I think this week we’re happy to do it — make sure the fans and everyone here; players, caddies, everyone has a great experience of our beautiful country.”

But Burmester seems primed to do well.

Not only has he managed top 10 finishes in the last three LIV tournaments, but he also ended as runner-up in the only DP World Tour event to be held on this estate course back in 2022.

He has 14 professional wins to his name, four of them in DP World Tour events.

In driving distance Burmester is ranked seventh on LIV, with an average of 306.6 yards, behind leader Ballester (317.8).

There’s a few more things you have to do off the golf course, a little bit more than a normal event, but I think this week we’re happy to do it — make sure the fans and everyone here; players, caddies, everyone has a great experience of our beautiful country. — Louis Oosthuizen

Also ahead of him are DeChambeau (3rd on 310) and Rahm (4th on 309.1).

Rahm also tops the lists for greens in regulation (81.94%) and birdies (91 in four tournaments).

Veteran Englishman Lee Westwood, a three-time winner of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City, leads in most fairways hit at 79.46%.

The only South African leading an LIV list is Grace, who is No 1 when it comes to scrambling at 76.62%.

The tour’s most successful player, with seven wins to date, is Joaquin Niemann of Chile, who was playing fine golf before rain interrupted the final round in Singapore on Sunday.

And DeChambeau is in great form, having won in Singapore, as is Rahm, the winner in Hong Kong the week before.