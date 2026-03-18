Schauffele unfazed by favourite tag at Valspar Championship

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By Agency Staff

Xander Schauffele is the betting favourite at the Valspar Championship this week, thanks largely to being the highest-ranked player in the field at No 7 in the world.

It’s not often he’s playing in a tournament where the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood are absent, but Schauffele said on Tuesday that he hardly feels the weight of being a favourite on tour anymore.

Instead, it’s the years themselves that are starting to pile up for the 32-year-old father.

“It’s my 209th [career] start, so I’m starting to feel like an old guy out here,” Schauffele told reporters at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbour, Florida. “I feel that more than the actual rank in a field, you know what I mean. I think once the gun goes off and everyone tees off, it’s sort of anyone’s game out here.”

That became something of a theme for the remainder of Schauffele’s interview. Now in his 10th full season on the PGA Tour, Schauffele has become one of the more familiar faces and, in 2024, coupled his consistency with his first two major titles at the PGA and Open Championships.

The tour itself has also changed greatly since Schauffele won the Tour Championship and Rookie of the Year in 2017. New CEO Brian Rolapp is tasked with reimagining the tour’s schedule, and he made it clear in a press conference last week that he wants to move away from limited-field, no-cut formats that comprise the “signature events”.

A younger Schauffele may have opined on what that will do for the future of the tour or for the pockets of the sport’s elite players like himself. On Tuesday, he deferred.

“As I said, this is my 209th event; as I get older, I’m starting to realise there’s a lot more that goes into a tournament than I thought 200 events ago,” Schauffele said.

“I’m starting to realise there’s a lot that goes into it. When you want to change things and make everyone happy and sort of create a structure that’s supposed to be there for 50-plus years, I wouldn’t want to have that job.

“He’s asked us to be patient, and I think we’re appreciative that he’s communicating well and kind of keeping things in front of us. Other than that, no, I’m not going to sit and speculate. I did that for too many years.”

Australia's Adam Scott. Picture: (Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Schauffele shared that when he was in the physio room at TPC Sawgrass last week, the 2004 Players Championship was being shown on TV. There was Adam Scott of Australia, winning the title over guys who now ply their wares on the 50-and-older PGA Tour Champions.

“I was like, holy smokes, you know, he’s been at it for a while,” Schauffele said. “And it’s impressive that he’s sitting out here at 45 with 190 ball speed just doing his thing. So there are a lot fewer of those guys out here, is what I’ve realised.

“When I first came on tour, there were more, a few more of those sorts of older 30-year-olds and younger 40-year-olds. And the tour’s getting younger, which is great for golf, but I’m realising I’m starting to be in that sort of weird spot, so I need to stay healthy and stay strong and keep competing.”

Schauffele is off to a promising start this year, after he tied for seventh at the Genesis Invitational and placed third on Sunday at The Players.

He’ll take that over the slow start to the 2025 season, when he missed two months due to an intercostal/rib injury, finished 72nd of 72 who made the cut at The Players and did not win until October.