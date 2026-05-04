Cameron Young finishes off stellar performance to win Cadillac Championship

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By Agency Staff

Cameron Young shot a 4-under-par 68 in the final round of the Cadillac Championship and was never threatened on the way to a six-stroke victory on Sunday at Miami.

Young finished as the wire-to-wire winner at 19-under 269 at Trump National Doral’s Blue Monster Course, where President Donald Trump was in attendance.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler also posted 68 to finish as the runner-up. Ben Griffin (68) was third at 12 under.

Australia’s Adam Scott (64), Austria’s Sepp Straka (66) and South Korea’s Si Woo Kim (70) all tied for fourth place at 11 under.

Young has won two tournaments this year and three overall in his PGA Tour career.

Young’s biggest glitch Sunday might have come on the second hole, when he called a penalty on himself after indicating to officials that he saw the ball move as he was about to hit an approach shot on the par-4 layout. Despite the one-stroke penalty, he drilled a shot to the green and rolled in a par putt from 13½ feet away.

Young, who began the day leading by six shots opened a seven-stroke lead after birdies on the third and fifth holes. He didn’t have a blip on the scorecard until a bogey on No 11.

Scott had the best round for the second day in a row. His bogey-free round included five birdies during the first eight holes.

Sweden’s Alex Noren birdied the first two holes to hold second place before the momentum faded to shoot 69. He finished at 10 under and tied for seventh place with Alex Smalley (69).

The scheduled starting time of the final round was initially moved up several hours as announced on Saturday because of weather-related concerns. Then Sunday morning, there was a two-hour delay because of dangerous weather conditions. Golfers then were scheduled to go off from the first and 10th tees.