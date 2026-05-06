Alexander retains Sunshine Ladies Tour crown in dominant season

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South Africa’s Casandra Alexander capped another remarkable Sunshine Ladies Tour season by successfully defending her Investec Order of Merit crown.

Alexander’s runner-up finish in the MCB Ladies Classic in Mauritius this past weekend was enough to secure her a second Order of Merit title and the R200,000 bonus that comes with this achievement.

The world No 42 is now only the second professional in Sunshine Ladies Tour history to win back-to-back Order of Merit crowns after Lee-Anne Pace, who won the overall title three seasons in a row in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Alexander enjoyed another impressive season on the Sunshine Tour in which she competed in two playoffs in the SuperSport Challenge and Joburg Open, finishing runner-up in both, as well as her second place in Mauritius.

Caitlyn Macnab was confirmed as the R&A Rookie of the Year after a season in which she had three top-five finishes on the Sunshine Tour.

Macnab earns herself exemptions into the 2027 Joburg Ladies Open and 2027 South African Women’s Open if she is otherwise not exempt at the time of close of entries.

Both Alexander and Macnab, with all of the 2026 Sunshine Ladies Tour champions, also earn exemptions to compete in the Waterfall City Tournament of Champions, where they will challenge with the men’s Sunshine Tour professionals for a first prize of R1m at Royal Johannesburg’s famed East Course in June.