Wyndham Clark wins CJ Cup Byron Nelson going away thanks to 11-under

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Wyndham Clark shot an 11-under-par 60 to tie a course record in the final round and win The CJ Cup Byron Nelson by three strokes on Sunday in McKinney, Texas.

Clark finished at 30-under 254 for four rounds at TPC Craig Ranch, one shy of the tournament record set last year by world No 1 Scottie Scheffler.

South Korea’s Si Woo Kim, who was the second- and third-round leader, was the runner-up and Scheffler was third at 25-under. They both shot 65s on Sunday.

Clark notched his fourth PGA Tour victory and his first since the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Clark’s bogey-free round included an eagle with a 15½-foot putt on the par-5 12th hole. He had birdies on four of the final five holes.

Clark finished in the second-to-last group ahead of Kim and Scheffler. By the time they hit their final tee shots, Clark was sinking a clinching birdie putt.

Scheffler, the tournament’s hometown favourite, didn’t make a sustained push a year after establishing the PGA Tour’s 72-hole scoring record of 253.

Kim, aiming for his fifth victory on the PGA Tour and his first since the 2023 Sony Open, had one bogey on Sunday. He carded pars on the last four holes.

Clark birdied four of the first six holes to pull even with Kim at 23-under before surging into the lead.

Scheffler went 3-under on the front side and 3-under on the back side.

Jackson Stuber (63) was fourth at 23-under and Keith Mitchell (64) ended up fifth at 22-under. Tony Finau (65), Zach Bauchou (67) and Tom Hoge (68) tied for sixth at 20-under.

Blades Brown, 19, shot 67 and finished tied for 14th place at 18-under. That was enough for him to earn a PGA Tour special temporary membership. He has appeared in 16 career events, including seven this year.

Field Level Media