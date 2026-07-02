Phil Mickelson dismisses misconduct exposé as ‘drive-by shooting’

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Days after an article by Skratch Golf asserted that Phil Mickelson was kicked out of three golf clubs for inappropriate interaction with women and propositioned another woman by displaying a nude photo, the golfer denied all the allegations.

Mickelson’s representatives issued a statement to The New York Post on Wednesday, describing the Skratch article as an “anonymously sourced drive-by shooting” focused on creating “a compelling, click-bait narrative over an accurate one”.

Last month, Golf Digest reported that Mickelson had his membership revoked at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California, because of alleged nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact with a female club employee.

Skratch reported that, in addition to The Farms, Mickelson is no longer welcome at The Madison Club in La Quinta, California, and at The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe.

Skratch cited anonymous sources saying Amy Mickelson, Phil’s wife, was in part responsible for the clubs ousting him.

Ashley Perez, the former wife of golfer Pat Perez, also told Skratch that Mickelson showed her a nude photo of himself in 2015 and told her to come see him after Pat Perez fell asleep.

The statement from Mickelson’s representation read, in part, “Mr Mickelson has never been expelled from a golf club. His membership has never been revoked by a golf club. Those decisions were his alone.”

Mickelson’s team also stated that the Skratch article misstated the golfer’s interaction with Ashley Perez, adding, “Mr Mickelson’s willingness to apologise for his conduct should not be misconstrued as an admission of every allegation made against him.”

Mr Mickelson has never been expelled from a golf club. His membership has never been revoked by a golf club. Those decisions were his alone. — Mickelson’s team statement

The statement also noted that Skratch is affiliated with the PGA Tour, the organisation Mickelson left to join the fledgling LIV Golf in 2022.

“None of those relationships mean Skratch cannot report independently,” the statement reads. “They do, however, create a corporate relationship that reasonable readers may consider relevant when evaluating an extensive investigation into Phil Mickelson, one of the most consequential players ever to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.”

Skratch’s editor in chief, Ben Boskovich, told The Post that Mickelson and his representatives were given an opportunity to reply to the allegations before the article was published but declined to do so.

Boskovich added, “It’s bizarre that [Mickelson’s team] is now challenging our reporting through The New York Post. Skratch Golf stands by its reporting.”

Mickelson won the Masters in 2004, 2026 and 2010; the PGA Championship in 2005 and 2021; and the Open Championship in 2013. He registered 45 wins during his time on the PGA Tour.

Field Level Media