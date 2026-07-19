Ryan Fox wins Open Championship with stunning back-nine charge

By Agency Staff
Ryan Fox emerged from the pack on the back nine at Royal Birkdale Golf Club and sank a 3.5m birdie putt at No 18 to win the 154th Open Championship on Sunday in Southport, England.
The 39-year-old from New Zealand captured his first Major title by birdieing four of the final six holes thanks to a series of terrific approach shots and clutch putts. His 2-under-par 68 put him at 10-under 270 for the championship.
Cameron Young looked on for about two and a half hours after setting the clubhouse lead at 9-under 271 with a 64, the low round of the day. The No 4 player in the world rankings will rue his only bogey of the day at the par-4 18th, where he had to punch out of a fairway bunker only to land in another bunker to the right of the green.
Sam Burns, the 54-hole leader, bogeyed three straight holes at Nos 4-6 and followed that with 12 consecutive pars as he posted a 2-over 72 to place third at 8 under.
Fox entered the day at 8 under, two off Burns’ lead, and played with him in the final pairing after a remarkable Saturday round of 62. He was 1 over for his round after 12 holes but sank a 3.65m putt for birdie at No 13 and tapped in another at the par-4 15th.
He had an unlucky break off the tee at the par-3 15th, a difficult lie in a bunker that forced him to lay up and play for bogey. But he got the stroke right back at No 16 with a 3m birdie roll, bringing him back level with Young before the big finish.
World No 1 Scottie Scheffler (67) and hometown favourite Tommy Fleetwood (68) were tied for fourth at 7 under. Fleetwood grew up in Southport, just down the road from Royal Birkdale; he was undone by three straight bogeys at Nos 9-11, but an improbable 22.25m birdie at the first hole and closing birdies at Nos 17-18 electrified the pro-Fleetwood crowd.
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