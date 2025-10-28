Plumtree says Sharks are starting to show teeth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Siya Masuku is part of the Sharks backline that has not quite clicked yet. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

When the misfiring Sharks finally click, they will be a force to be reckoned with in the United Rugby Championship (URC), coach John Plumtree says.

He was speaking after the Durban side registered a crucial 29-19 bonus-point victory over the Scarlets at Kings Park to lift themselves from 14th to 13th on the log.

“We looked like we were going to open them up a few times, but an offload didn’t stick or the pass wasn’t quite there,” he said.

“The Sharks still look a bit like a side that have not fully gelled. When it all comes together, we’ll be good, but it’ll take a bit of time.”

Sharks coach John Plumtree. Picture: Martin Hunter/WWW.PHOTOSPORT.NZ (MARTIN HUNTER/WWW.PHOTOSPORT.NZ)

He said: “The Sharks just don’t look like a side that’s really clicking yet and the Scarlets were really good at slowing it down. Bringing in guys like Sam Lousi and Jake Ball added a lot of power to their pack. They held our runners up well and we just couldn’t get the fast ball we wanted.”

Plumtree said if his team wanted to make an impact in the competition they would have to cut out the soft moments hampering their progress.

“We started well but conceded some soft tries again — a dropped kickoff, a handling error, not exiting accurately,” he said.

“That’s putting ourselves under pressure through poor execution. One of our big focuses this week was to exit well. We knew we could score tries, but if you don’t get out of your half properly, you invite pressure straight back.

“I’m really pleased with the way the forwards are scrummaging, and we’ve improved a lot around our driving line-outs.

“We looked like a side who are low on confidence. Quite often we had some opportunities to score in the wider channels. We are not quite there, but I’m pleased with the way the boys hung in there.

“I thought the Scarlets were great physically; the big boys they have brought into their side really fronted up.”

He said that Saturday “was just about getting a win for everyone who supports us. I know it’s been really tough”.

He said assistant coaches Warren Whiteley and Phillip Lemmer had done a good job. “We’ve used different combinations and haven’t had Jordan Hendrikse fully up to speed. Our playmakers have been moving around — Siya Masuku, Jordan and Jean Smith have all played 10 — so the backs haven’t quite clicked yet.”

The Sharks will have a five-week break before their next URC fixture against Connacht in Galway, Ireland.

“We’ll have to prepare for Connacht without the Boks, and use them only if they are available and lightly raced,” he said.

Ireland’s weather

“This time of year up north can be tough — wet, windy, long hotel stays — so we’ll see how each individual copes.”

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said: “It was definitely a step forward for us, and I felt like we looked like ourselves a bit more.

“We are frustrated, as there were a couple of bonus points we could have got, and we leave with nothing for a lot of effort. There were some poor execution moments. We just couldn’t quite get over the line and coughed up some soft tries as well, but I think it’s a step in the right direction.

“It’s been a tough couple of games for us, and a lot of hard work is needed this month.”