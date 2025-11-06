Siya Kolisi to celebrate milestone in France showdown

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Siya Kolisi will earn his 100th cap for the Boks on Saturday.

Siya Kolisi will become the ninth player to earn 100 caps for SA when he leads the side in their Autumn International series clash against France in Paris on Saturday, a repeat of their epic 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal.

The Springboks edged France 29-28 on their way to retaining the World Cup crown two years ago and are braced for a fired-up home side who are desperate for revenge.

Kolisi has been a stalwart for the Springboks for a decade and was also captain when they lifted the William Webb Ellis trophy in 2019.

“This is a huge milestone for Siya and we are all delighted for him,” Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said. “He is a level-headed player and though this will be a big occasion for him, he is fully focused on the task at hand.

”The entire team knows how determined France will be to make up for the World Cup result, so we’ll celebrate Siya’s achievement after the match. That said, hopefully we can make it a memorable game for him.“

Kolisi forms part of a back row on Saturday that includes flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit and No8 Jasper Wiese. Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager are in the second row.

Prop Boan Venter. (Johann Meintjes/Gallo Images)

Prop Boan Venter has been selected as the replacement for the injured Ox Nché, and packs down with Thomas du Toit and hooker Malcolm Marx.

The mercurial Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been retained at flyhalf with Cobus Reinach in the No 9 jersey and a centre pairing of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel.

Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe are on the wings, with Damian Willemse returning from a hamstring injury to start at fullback.

“The key for us is that we have to be accurate in everything we do, make the most of the chances we create, and to keep fighting from the first whistle until the hooter sounds because there is no doubt it’s going to be another epic battle between the teams,” Erasmus said.

Meanwhile, France have named a new halfback pairing with Nolann Le Garrec starting alongside Romain Ntamack for Saturday’s Test, with captain Antoine Dupont still unavailable after a knee ligament injury.

France coach Fabien Galthie said SA were “the best team in the world” as his side prepares to meet the world champions at the venue where the Springboks knocked them out of the 2023 World Cup.

Ntamack, who said the impact of the World Cup quarterfinal defeat had “gone well beyond the 23 players who were on the field that day”, will steer the backline with Le Garrec, who comes in for Dupont.

In Dupont’s absence, centre Gael Fickou will captain the side. France have also gone for a 6–2 split on the bench in anticipation of a physical contest.

The most notable omission is No 8 Gregory Alldritt, making way for Lyon’s Mickael Guillard who impressed on the July tour when he was twice voted man of the match by French staff.

Props Baptiste Erdocio (Montpellier) and Regis Montagne (Clermont), also rewarded for that tour, will start.

Reuters

Squads:

France: 15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Pierre-Louis Barassi, 12-Gael Fickou (captain), 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Nolann Le Garrec, 8-Mickael Guillard, 7-Paul Boudehent, 6-Anthony Jelonch, 5-Emmanuel Meafou, 4-Thibaud Flament, 3-Regis Montagne, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Baptiste Erdocio.

Replacements: 16-Guillaume Cramont, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Hugo Auradou, 21-Oscar Jegou, 22-Maxime Lucu, 23-Nicolas Depoortere (

SA: 15-Damian Willemse, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10-Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9-Cobus Reinach, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Thomas du Toit, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Boan Venter

Replacements: 16-Johan Grobbelaar, 17-Gerhard Steenekamp, 18-Wilco Louw, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Ruan Nortje, 21-Andre Esterhuizen, 22-Grant Williams, 23-Manie Libbok