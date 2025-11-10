Bok victory over France was for Zwide and all SA, says Kolisi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Emotional Springbok captain Siya Kolisi dedicated his 100th Test cap and a momentous win over France to everyone who grew up in circumstances similar to those he experienced in Zwide township, Gqeberha.

Kolisi also thanked his teammates, who overcame an early red card to score a decisive 32-17 victory over Les Bleus in front of 80,000 fans at the Stade de France in Paris.

The Boks were forced to play the second half with 14 players after Lood de Jager was controversially red-carded for a high challenge on a French player.

“This victory is for the people who grew up in similar circumstances to me [in Zwide]. I want people to know it is possible,” Kolisi said. “And it is not just me. Other guys in my team have made it through difficulties.

“I want South Africans to know that anything is possible as long as they put their heads down and listen to the people helping them.

“We prepared for the event of a red card. The coaching staff warned that the intensity of the game could produce that scenario — and it did. But we kept on working, and I am so proud of the boys for how we fought to the end.

“It is special for me. It means a lot to me and my family. I can’t take credit for everything I achieved because there have been so many people along the way who have helped me. I am nothing without the boys. I am so grateful for the way we fought and how we pulled it through.”

Man of the match Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu said the Boks had gone all-out to make it a special occasion for Kolisi.

“The first half was what we thought it was going to be — 14-13 at halftime; it was tough,“ he said. “We were getting good rewards from our contestable kicking game, but we weren’t getting points on the board. But I’m just so proud that everyone stuck in and made it special for big Siya.”

Feinberg-Mngomezulu also scored an impressive second-half try that helped the Boks over the line.

“It’s good fun,” he said. “I’m part of such an incredible team.

“Playing for my country on a Saturday — it’s my dream. It’s all of our dreams. These little things like awards don’t mean much. I’m just happy that we won.”

Replacements André Esterhuizen, Grant Williams and Feinberg-Mngomezulu added tries to a first-half score by Cobus Reinach to record a ninth win in 10 matches against a stunned home team.

“It was probably close to midnight at home at the end, so thank you to the people who stayed up and watched the game — we play for them and for SA,” Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said.

“I also say thank you to our captain, who was taken off because André Esterhuizen can play loose forward and centre, which was a tough call. But when I told him, he just took it on the chin and understood.

“Boan Venter also came off early in the match because he has to get used to the intensity of these matches, though I thought he went well. I think the guys who started probably softened up the opposition, and then the bench could go and finish it.

“Even when Manie Libbok came on and Sasha Feinberg-Mngomezulu went to fullback, I thought everybody had a good impact. That comes from the players understanding that it’s a 23-man effort. And the coaches made good plans, which made it easier for the players who came on from the bench.”