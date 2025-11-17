GAVIN RICH: Red card chaos puts World Rugby’s credibility on the line

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It has started to become a trend, and it was encapsulated by the headline of my online match report for yet another game that saw the modern blight on rugby — that being red cards — raise its ugly head: “Gutsy 14-man Boks defy refereeing incompetence once more”.

That the Springboks got home with 14 men once again shouldn’t deflect from an issue that has now reached its tipping point in the international game — or at least that should be the case if World Rugby wants to properly serve the sport.

Ireland’s good win over Australia suggests Rassie Erasmus’ Boks will be subjected to a proper examination in Dublin on Saturday night, but before that the global governing body faces an even bigger test when Franco Mostert goes in front of a disciplinary committee following the red card he was shown in Turin.

Up to now I have avoided joining those who accuse the governing body of a conspiracy against the Boks. Even though it seemed questionable given that the Boks were due to play Ireland later in the tour, I didn’t raise even one querulous eyebrow when it was confirmed an all-Irish team would oversee the Lood de Jager disciplinary hearing.

To me the law was the ass; there was no mention of the big C word. But if Mostert’s red card is not rescinded, then questions about the fairness of the system and the consistency of the judgments passed down do need to be questioned.

The decision to rescind the red card Ireland forward Tadhg Beirne was shown in his team’s game against the All Blacks in Chicago was the right one. Given that it was upgraded to red by the so-called Bunker during the game, and that was in a situation where they had enough time to look at the video evidence available before making a ruling, there was quite a lot of collective culpability.

But what happened to the group who made that wrong call? Anything? We don’t know. But we do know that De Jager got four weeks even though almost every pundit who has played the game, and who was involved recently enough to be sensitive to the need to make it as safe as possible, felt that was an injustice. We will know Mostert’s fate soon enough.

Given that the overcomplicated laws and the hysteria that has been prevalent in rugby administration ever since a group of former players who were unaware they were taking up a sport in which there was a risk of head injury are the real problem, maybe we shouldn’t be too hard on the referees. Usually they are just calling it as they are told to call it.

But what happened in Turin wasn’t due to the law being an ass; it was due to incompetence. The referee said the TMO had confirmed head contact, which was patently not the case. It doesn’t matter how many times I watch the replay — it’s clear that, as Schalk Burger said in the SuperSport studio, it was a work of fiction.

Though it will be easier to accept it if Mostert’s card is rescinded, let’s not be too partisan, for the Beirne incident is a reminder that it doesn’t just happen to the Boks. And those who keep warning that one day a red card for what is known by the new buzzphrase for calls commentators disagree with, “rugby incident”, will affect a really big game should be reminded it has happened already.

There was no malice in the tackle that saw All Blacks captain Sam Cane sent off in the most recent World Cup final, and it sparked a narrative that deflected the attention away from the rugby played.

The sport cannot afford to continue down this path. Rugby may be safer, but the consumers of the professional level of the sport are more confused and frustrated than they have ever been.

A former top administrator messaged me after the Mostert sending off, saying, “This is a joke”. But jokes are supposed to be funny. There’s nothing funny about the harm the incompetents at World Rugby are doing to the sport.