Blitzboks defend Cape Town SVNS title after beating Argentina in final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Springbok Sevens captain Impi Visser credited his side’s ability to “stay in the moment” as crucial to a consecutive HSBC SVNS Cape Town title at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday, with the Blitzboks claiming back-to-back titles with a win over Argentina.

A total of 68,124 spectators, 36,183 on Saturday and 31,941 on Sunday, attended the event and apart from being treated to 267 tries over the weekend, saw the same two teams in action in the final from 10 years ago, the first time the tournament was hosted at Cape Town Stadium.

The Blitzboks beat Argentina by 21-19 in a pulsating final, becoming the first men’s team to successfully defend the title in Cape Town. Afterwards, Visser said the team had a motto for the weekend, especially for the final, and that was “to stay in the moment”.

“We managed to do that and when the big moments came, we were ready for it and could handle it — that was the difference today, I believe,” said Visser.

The Blitzbok captain said the win in the second round of the SVNS season completed their comeback from Dubai last weekend, where they finished fifth, and added that they have now redeemed themselves with this victory.

This weekend, playing very tough opponents and beating all of them, proved that we believe in the jersey and what it stands for. — Springbok Sevens captain Impi Visser

“We wanted to come back and recitify things as we did not do justice to the jersey last weekend,” said Visser.

“This weekend, playing very tough opponents and beating all of them, proved that we believe in the jersey and what it stands for.

“Credit to every player who was involved, but also to those in the extended group, who helped us prepare for these last two weekends. They deserve the accolades just as much as we do.

Visser also praised the vociferous Cape Town crowd: “They were instrumental in this win, they brought energy and picked us up every time we made a mistake.

“Someone like Christie Grobbelaar, an experienced player in our squad could win here for the first time, while debutant Nabo Sokoyi also contributed tremendously in the final. It was a good day to be a Blitzbok.”

South Africa, New Zealand, and Fiji are now jointly tied first on the log with 32 points after two tournaments, followed by France in fourth on 28, Australia on 26 and Argentina on 24.

Springbok Sevens 22 (17) France 17 (12)

Blitzboks - Tries: Shilton van Wyk (2), Tristan Leyds, Ryan Oosthuizen. Conversion: Ricardo Duarttee.

France - Tries: Jordan Sepho, Josselin Bouhier (2). Conversion: Stephen Parez Edo Martin.

Cup final

Springbok Sevens 21 (7) Argentina 19 (14)

Blitzboks - Tries: Donavan Don, Nabo Sokoyi, Christie Grobbelaar. Conversions: Ricardo Duarttee (3).

Argentina - Tries: Luciano Gonzalez, Marcos Moneta (2). Conversions: Santiago Vera Feld (2).