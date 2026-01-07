GAVIN RICH: The festive holiday was SA rugby’s silly season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The rugby silly season used to be an off-season phenomenon but seeing there no longer is an off-season in South Africa it appears it now comes over the Christmas season, with sacred holiday time proving eventful for local clubs/franchises.

Let’s look at it in sequence. On the same day that Kings Park was sold out for a Sharks-Bulls derby, five days before Christmas, the crowd at the Stormers-Lions URC game in Cape Town were advised to remain in their seats during halftime “because we have a major announcement to make”.

Those of us who knew Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu had signed a two-year contract extension guessed what it was. But bringing the player, who was not playing that game, onto the field and announcing it with American-style hype took us by surprise.

Unfortunately the show fell a little flat because the stadium acoustics weren’t working too well, but let’s not nitpick — getting the man the world is talking about as a global phenomenon to rival and surpass France’s Antoine Dupont’s status as the best player on the planet is a major coup for the Cape franchise.

And by extension that level of the sport in SA too. Having Feinberg-Mngomezulu playing in it until at least 2029 will boost the URC and also add interest for those overseas fans and critics, and there are many of them, who question the presence of SA teams in the Champions Cup.

Three days later, just two days before Christmas, it got even sillier. It felt safe to undertake a family excursion to a corner of the West Coast National Park section of the Langebaan lagoon. And because this surely wasn’t a day where anything rugby related would happen, I left my phone at home.

Siya Kolisi. (Paul Childs)

It turned out to be the wrong decision. “Is this true?” That was a WhatsApp message from a mate with a social media pic of Siya Kolisi proclaiming he was coming home to the Stormers. I knew it was going to happen sometime. It was boiling under since last New Year, let’s call it the previous silly season, when the Springbok captain’s intention to return to Cape Town to be near his family was first leaked.

The Stormers, at least not those within the squad itself, weren’t that keen on it at the time and neither were the Sharks willing to let him go, but it always felt inevitable if that was what Siya wanted to do and provided he was prepared to take a large salary cut.

It is obviously good from a marketing viewpoint to have a double World Cup winning captain playing for you, he gives everything when he plays. But given that he is likely to be used sparingly and fulfil mainly a mentorship role, from the viewpoint of the Stormers chasing sustained success on the field the Feinberg-Mngomezulu announcement was the more significant of the two.

But the Kolisi announcement wasn’t the only one missed while getting sunburnt on the banks of the Langebaan lagoon. It was also the day news got out that the Bulls had sacked their two senior assistant coaches, Andries Bekker and Chris Rossouw.

Which gave rise to some silliness three days after Christmas. SA Rugby put out a release stating that four Springbok assistant coaches had been seconded to help out the Bulls.

This was a Sunday afternoon between Christmas and New Year, and issuing press releases on such a day was unprecedented. So while it seemed unlikely Duane Vermeulen was going to cut his summer holiday short, it was understandable that the Stormers were mystified.

Bok coaches don’t help out South African teams in derby weeks, but why make that announcement in the middle of the festive week if it wasn’t going to happen immediately? And with the Bulls set to play the Stormers … well, you can understand why Bulls coach Johan Ackermann was put out by the hullabaloo, but you can also understand why the question was asked.

The week ended with the Stormers playing the Bulls in front of a crowd of nearly 55,000 and three days after New Year the silly season, which began with that sold out game in Durban, was finally over and on a matching positive note.