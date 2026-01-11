Stormers’ unbeaten run ends in crushing Champions Cup loss to Harlequins

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dylan Maart of the Stormers and Harlequins’ Nick David battle for the ball at Twickenham Stoop in London on Sunday.

By George Byron

The Stormers’ unbeaten run of 10 matches in all competitions was brought to a grinding halt when they crashed to a heavy 61-10 defeat against a fired-up Harlequins side in London on Sunday.

The loss at the Twickenham Stoop has left the Stormers with work to do if they want to clinch a home Champions Cup quarterfinal.

A rotated Stormers squad, missing several frontline stars, was blown away before a dominant display by the home side, who led 33-0 at halftime.

Next up for the Cape team is a must-win home match against Leicester Tigers at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

After running in five first-half tries, Quins drew first blood in the second half when they went coast-to-coast before wing Nick David dotted down to the delight of the big home crowd.

It was a disjointed display from the Stormers, who struggled to contain an inventive Harlequins side.

There was some relief for the Stormers when replacement Imad Khan registered a consolation try after 66 minutes. This gave the Stormers new life, and wing Dylan Maart reduced the deficit to 54-10 seven minutes before the end.

After knocking on the door with several promising early attacking moves, Harlequins eventually punctured the Stormers’ defence when loose forward Jack Kenningham powered his way over in seven minutes.

Harlequins had the wind in their sails and extended their lead to 12-0 when livewire wing Cadan Murley dived over in the corner in the 10th minute.

The Stormers were slow out of the starting blocks and found themselves trailing 17-0 after 15 minutes when Harlequins captain Alex Dombrandt crossed for his team’s third try.

There was more trouble for the Stormers after 25 minutes when a box kick by scrumhalf Dewaldt Duvenage was charged down and loose forward Chandler Cunningham-South was over for Quins’ fourth try. More salt was rubbed into the Stormers’ wounds when David scored his team’s fifth try in the 30th minute against a shell-shocked Stormers outfit.

It was raining tries at the Stoop when David went over for a third try, followed by a five-pointer from Zach Carr to give the hosts a lopsided 52-0 lead.

The win could not have come at a more opportune time for Harlequins, who have been struggling to make headway in the English Premiership.

Before hosting the Stormers, the London side were handed a comprehensive 66-21 defeat by Northampton Saints when they fell to a seventh loss in nine matches this campaign.

Defeat at Franklin’s Gardens was preceded by Harlequins losing to Bristol Bears (40-14) and Sale Sharks (43-17), results which have caused concern among supporters.

In the build-up to the clash at the Twickenham Stoop, Harlequins coach Jason Gilmore warned his underperforming squad they were playing for their futures.

The London showdown was a special occasion for loosehead prop Oli Kebble, who made his 50th appearance for the Stormers.

The Cape side created a solid platform for success in the Champions Cup when they won their opening two matches in the competition against Bayonne and La Rochelle at the end of 2025.

Scorers:

Harlequins 61: Tries: Jack Kenningham, Cadan Murley, Alex Dombrandt, Chandler Cunningham-South, Nick David (3), Zach Carr, Jarrod Evans. Conversions: Marcus Smith (8).

Stormers 10: Tries: Imad Khan, Dylan Maart.