GAVIN RICH: Alarm bells ring after Bristol humiliate Bulls at Loftus

Up until their 61-49 Champions Cup defeat to Bristol Bears at Loftus, the jury was still out on the Bulls, and talk of a crisis may have been premature, but the alarm bells are clanging now.

Forget the 49 points the Bulls managed to score in a game that Bristol always bossed on the scoreboard. Another nine tries shipped in a season in which the Bulls had already conceded an average of five tries a game spoke of a level of disorganisation that must have had Jake White, who was dropped in the off-season after taking them to three URC finals in four seasons, struggling not to smile.

I always suspected that the weakness of the Bulls administration, in bowing to the demands of a playing group who weren’t tough enough to be coached by a hard-nosed disciplinarian and preferred cuddly uncle-type treatment, might come back and bite them on the bottom.

You know the saying that failing and then repeating the same thing over and over in the hope of a different result is the first sign of madness? Well, an even bigger sign of madness is deciding to fix something that wasn’t broken. The Bulls under White were the most consistent team in the URC era.

Sure, White couldn’t get his team over the line in any of the three finals. If the Bulls had a plan that involved them bringing in a coach with experience of taking the next step by winning trophies at URC level, the change that was made might have been more understandable.

Not that White is a stranger to winning major trophies. If you don’t have a copy, head to the nearest second-hand bookshop and get yourself his autobiography — In Black and White. The bit of silverware he has in his hands in the cover photo is the Rugby World Cup.

Let’s now bring in his replacement, Johan Ackermann. “Ackers” is one of the most likeable men in rugby, certainly more universally liked than White, who has a fierce competitiveness that can rub people up the wrong way. I also understand Ackermann did a great job as assistant coach at the Junior Boks.

Johan Ackermann.

But list the number of franchise trophies he’s won as head coach that would make him a better option than White. There are none. Yes, he took the Lions to two Super Rugby finals. But he didn’t win them. So in no way were the Bulls upgrading to someone who had taken a team to a stratosphere White could not reach.

They did have a chance to go in a different direction that would have made this argument moot. It is my understanding that Franco Smith was interested in the Bulls job and was one of the other coaches on the Bulls’ shortlist. Not only has Smith won the URC with the Glasgow Warriors, but he did it by winning an away semifinal against Munster followed by victory in a Loftus final.

What might have cost Smith his chance of coaching a team that, like Ackermann, he also played for is that he is known as a disciplinarian. Maybe the Bulls just didn’t want to go that route again, but in the years since I first started following rugby in this country, which was from the mid-1970s when Brig Buurman van Zyl made Northern Transvaal serial Currie Cup winners, I’d argue that the best Bulls teams have been built around discipline.

Had the modern group been coached by Van Zyl, who by all accounts treated the players like they were soldiers of Sparta, they’d have had him removed, and that era of success would not have happened. John Williams and Heyneke Meyer weren’t cuddly uncles either. They wouldn’t have been universally liked, but what mattered was that they got results.

A fortnight ago the Bulls made it public they’ve enlisted the help of four Bok coaches, something that is hard imagining White doing, so they may yet turn their season around. They have the players to do so, but those players need to show some accountability for the change they’ve engineered by backing their new coach with performance.