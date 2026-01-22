Mbonambi warns of trench warfare as Sharks face Stormers in Cape Town

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bongi Mbonambi says the Sharks must get their details right against the Stormers.

It will be trench warfare when the Sharks fight for supremacy against the table-topping Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday, says hooker Bongi Mbonambi.

The odds are heavily stacked against the Durban side, who have not won their past four United Rugby Championship (URC) clashes in Cape Town.

Apart from taming a physical Stormers pack, the Sharks will be up against a sold-out 55,000 crowd of fervent home supporters at the Cape Town Stadium (kickoff 7.30pm)

“This will be a traditional South African derby,” Mbonambi said. “Everyone knows it’s going to be physical between two quality sides going at each other for the full 80 minutes.

“The Stormers are performing well this season in both competitions [URC and Champions Cup]. They’ve got depth, they’re well-coached and they’ve got a good squad.

“The whole of South Africa knows how good the Stormers are at mauling. It’s not only this season. They’ve done it for several years, and it’s a massive weapon for them.”

Mbonambi said the Sharks must prepare meticulously for the showdown.

“It’s about getting our details right within our system. We have to ensure everyone does their homework, watches the video clips and identifies the opportunities to stop it [the maul],” he said.

“We also have a mauling weapon, which we believe in strongly. We put a lot of work into our scrum, our mauling, and our forward play, and I’m sure they do the same. We must get the details right to combat that threat in Saturday’s game.

“We have watched the video clips. We know they have that weapon. But we also have a strong mauling weapon, and it boils down to who wants it more. It will be a good old-fashioned derby between two quality teams.”

The showdown has been described as a Springbok trial, and players on both sides have an opportunity to put their best foot forward in front of South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus.

“It is definitely going to be a big forward battle,” Mbonambi said. “We have seen throughout the season that in a derby people want to put their hands up in their respective positions.

“There are quite a lot of youngsters coming through who want to make their mark, and it comes down to the preparation you do during the week and the execution on the day.

“Stormers loosehead prop Ntuthuko Mchunu is a phenomenal, explosive scrummager. We saw in the past few games how he came off the bench and made a massive impact.

“He’s one of the guys we’re definitely analysing, and analysing their whole pack to make sure our work is done in the week and once the weekend comes there are no surprises.”

Mbonambi said new coach JP Pietersen had made a huge impact on the Sharks’ fortunes.

“We are starting to connect well, and credit to coach JP,” he said. “He’s trying to build depth and give the youngsters game time in big matches.

“Choosing between two available squads gives you an advantage, but it’s up to us players to back the plan and work together. It’s about making sure everyone buys into what the coaches want and that the youngsters don’t feel all the pressure. Rugby is a squad effort.

“What drives me is my competitive edge and my love for the game. Once you lose that sense of care, you’ll know it — and that’s when you know it’s time to leave the dancefloor.”

